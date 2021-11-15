Vaginismus and Vulvodynea: Understand Problems That Can Cause Pain During Sex | Sexuality

It depends . Pain during intercourse can be occasional – due to the position, for example – or more serious problems, such as the vaginismus and the vulvodyne .

In this article, you will understand what are these disorders, how to know if the pain is something specific and when it may be necessary to seek help:

Is it normal to feel pain during sex? How do I know if my pain is a sign of a more serious problem? What is Vaginismus? What is vulvodynea?

1) Is it normal to feel pain during sex?

Gynecologist Thatyane Cunha, from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, explains that pain in the vulva or vagina during sexual intercourse “always has to be evaluated, especially if it happens during the entire intercourse” – and not just in one stage of sex, for example.

“This pain has to be manageable. It can sometimes occur due to lack of lubrication: the patient stops the relationship in the middle, uses the lubricant and has a relationship again. Other pain can be caused by infections, some inflammation. Some may experience pain depending on their position. So, in these cases, it’s not always a problem,” says the doctor.

There are also cases of patients who have endometriosis – Women can experience a “deep pain” when the penis goes deeper into the birth canal, explains Thatyane.

2) How do I know if my pain is a sign of a more serious problem?

The gynecologist explains that “pain always has to be evaluated”.

“When it’s intense, throughout the entire relationship, and it doesn’t go through several relationships – it’s not normal,” he says.

According to the doctor, the pain of vaginismus, for example, is like an “entry” pain in penetration. And, says Thatyane, even though this kind of pain is “pretty obvious”, many patients may take a while to have the diagnosis.

“The patient who will say that right at the entrance, for example, of the penis, she will start to feel pain. Despite being a very obvious pain, it is incredible that I have seen many patients, even many, with vaginismus who have gone through several doctors and gynecologists and the diagnosis was not made”, he says.

The specialist says that many women do not say that they feel this type of pain during routine consultations – that is why it is important, on the part of doctors, ask about the subject.

“They don’t talk because they don’t know, many think it’s normal. So when you end up asking them ‘do you feel pain during intercourse?’ Then they start talking and you notice,” he explains.

Vaginismus is the difficulty a woman has in having vaginal penetration – whether for a penis or a finger, for a gynecological exam, or a tampon, for example.

“Vaginismus is an involuntary pain caused by a contraction – it is believed that it is caused by a contraction of the pelvic floor muscles – and of the vaginal muscles when the patient already knows that penetration will occur – which may even be an examination. No. it’s just the pain during the sexual act,” explains Thatyane.

In fact, the term “vaginismus” is how the disorder is known. popularly.

“The correct definition is genitopelvic pain or difficulty in penetration, because the term vaginismus is very much based on this muscle contraction – which we don’t always notice”, explains gynecologist Carolina Ambrogini, coordinator of the female sexuality clinic at the Federal University of São Paulo ( Unifesp).

Sometimes, says the doctor, what exists is a phobia reaction or a feeling of agony about penetration, not necessarily pain.

“The person has a phobia of something going into their body. Because you think like this: you’re going to allow penetration, right? You’re going to allow someone to enter your body. If the person sees it as an invasion, if it’s too much controlling, it develops defense mechanisms, it closes down,” he continues.

THE controlling personality can even be one of the causes of the problem., points out the doctor.

“Women who have a very controlling personality characteristic, very anxious. They already enter into a mechanism of: they felt the pain the first time, already anticipate, ‘I’ll feel pain again’. Then she already contracts the muscles of the vulva”, she explains .

“Or is it a person who has a personality trait that already has several barriers before the physical barrier: very introverted personalities, states of inhibition of sexuality,” he adds.

There may also be other causes at play – such as strict upbringing, where sex is seen as a bad thing, says the doctor.

“We identify, at Unifesp, that many women have a strict upbringing, where virginity is important – where sex is something prohibited, where a woman who has sex is a slut. In a survey that we carried out for our cases, [a educação rígida] it is present in 70% of the cases”, says Carolina. “It is a very complex sexual dysfunction”.

Another factor that can lead to the problem is a sexual abuse history – according to the gynecologist at Unifesp, around 30% of the cases he attends at the university have this record..

“People remember, for example, when they were caressed, and then sometimes these childhood sensations are pleasurable, this generates guilt. Shame, guilt, fear of the other’s opinion: all of this hinders the person from connecting with their own sensations of pleasure,” he explains.

Thatyane Cunha, from the Syrian-Lebanese, explains that the patient’s history (complaints) and the physical examination of a regular consultation is enough for the diagnosis – no additional examination is necessary.

Even so, she reports that she has seen many patients who have been through other doctors, including gynecologists, and who have not had the problem diagnosed.

“Which [outros médicos] they used to say ‘ah, relax, have a wine’. Generally, the diagnosis we make is based on the clinical history. I think it’s important to do the active search during the consultation.. Many patients do not describe this pain during the consultation.. They come for a routine appointment and [você] ask personal background, medication you use, and then the patient does not say that she feels pain during penetration. So much so that the incidence of vaginismus is not known“, explains.

Yes. The possibilities range from exercising with vaginal dilators to physiotherapy and psychotherapy, explains Carolina Ambrogini.

“Not with the intention of dilating the vagina, because they have a normal vagina. It’s more for them to get used to the sensation progressively – the dilators have a diameter that increases progressively”, explains Carolina.

“Often they also need to undergo physical therapy, to learn how to relax their muscles, and psychology to understand traumas, the reasons why they have so many issues with penetration,” he adds.

There is also the possibility of sex therapy.

The sex therapist and birth doula Juliana Thaísa says that she has received many women with vaginismus in her appointments, carried out in São Paulo. One of the procedures she does is body therapy – the aim of which is for women to discover many things about their own bodies, including their potential to have an orgasm.

“Absolutely every woman with a report of vaginismus that I have seen in therapy – all, there is no exception – all had peaceful experiences, had orgasms, felt no pain. I stimulated her G-spot, to introduce the finger [na vagina]”he says.

The secret? the conversation and listening during therapy, he says.

“That woman already feels safe during that conversation. She feels that she is being warmly listened to. This already brings a feeling of relaxation”, he says.

“Vaginismus is a disorder that, most of the time, comes from a trauma condition as well – women who were abused as a child, but don’t remember. But the body always remembers and always registers. The body knows how it is doing. being touched – when it is touched in a violent way”, adds Juliana Thaísa.

At the end of therapy, she says, what is seen in the patients is “a feeling of liberation, for her to know that her body registered it, but that she doesn’t need to carry it for the rest of her life. And that there is a much healthier, more pleasurable path and with much more affection”.

4) What is the vulvodynea?

THE vulvodynea is hypersensitivity, pain or discomfort – especially to touch – in the region of the vulva, which is the outside of the vagina, explain the specialists heard by the g1. The vulva becomes hypersensitive. the nuisance too it could be a burning or itching.

“The vulvodynea can be generalized – in which it [a mulher], for example, he wore tighter pants, rode a bicycle, he has a burning sensation”, exemplifies Carolina Ambrogini, from Unifesp.

“Or it can be provoked – which is only when you apply pressure – for example, I’m not feeling anything, but I’m going to clean the vulva with paper, I press it, it hurts. Or I’ll have an attempt at penetration, I press it, it hurts”, he points out.

What is the cause of the problem?

As with vaginismus, the cause of the vulvodynea is still uncertain.

“We don’t know the cause for sure. It could be recurrent candidiasis, or a recurrent infection, fibromyalgia. Patients who already have pain, who have irritable bowel syndrome, post-traumatic stress, depression… these changes can have the vulvodynea as one of its symptoms”, explains Thatyane Cunha, a gynecologist at the Sírio-Libanês.

The disorder can also be caused by atrophy of the post-menopausal vulva – the lack of hormones – or the use of low-dose birth control pills, adds Carolina Ambrogini.

“Not all women who take low-dose pills will have vulvodynea – but this can happen in patients who would need a little more estrogen”, explains the doctor.

“The vulva and vagina are very sensitive to hormonal action, so there are many patients who suffer from this low dosage. It’s like they’re kind of in menopause: they get little lubrication, the lips lose a little definition and, in some women may have this mucosal hypersensitivity, generating vulvodynea”, she points out.