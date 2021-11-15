Vagner Mancini made several questionable statements after the match against América-MG. But one that caught the attention was him comparing himself with the Grêmio fan, in terms of defining the starting lineup for the tricolor.

“Whenever we win, I don’t get these questions. Because then everyone has a good performance. When we lose, it’s natural for the fans to be uncomfortable. We stay, imagine the fan. If everyone has their team, why can’t the coach have his own?”, questioned Mancini

Then, the coach revealed that he does not have a starting lineup and that changes depending on the result and the opponents. However, it is obvious that this has consequences, such as the disintegration that was shown in the goals suffered by the tricolor yesterday (13).

“I follow the day-to-day work, why am I going to assemble a team that will be defeated? There is no connection. Obviously the coach wants to build the best team. I have set up strategies for each game. It doesn’t mean that A, B or C have to be holders. It depends on what is done in the week”, said Vagner Mancini

Vagner Mancini says he doesn’t even know who the Grêmio holders are

Vagner Mancini’s permanence in Grêmio is a demonstration that the management seems to have already accepted the relegation. After the statements given in the interview after the game, it is clear that the coach is unable to save the tricolor.

However, changing coach with 7 rounds left in the competition is another long shot. It could be fuel for the team’s salvation. However, it can also be a mercy shot and the team sinks for good.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA