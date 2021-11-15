Valdemar signals to Bolsonaro that marital happiness is only possible for three – 11/15/2021

Initially set for November 22, Bolsonaro’s marriage to PL has gone up on the roof. The president had said last week that the union was 99% right. But Valdemar Costa Neto, the colonel who controls PL, signaled to the captain that marital happiness is only possible for three. Or four. Or five…

PL gives preference to open marriages. Treat 2022 as a polyamory experience. At the federal level, the union with Bolsonaro. In São Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country, the conjunction with neo-tucano Rodrigo Garcia. In the Northeast, an MMA that includes the opening of platforms for the PT Lula.

Speaking from Dubai, where he is now, Bolsonaro clarified that he does not accept the PL’s support for Rodrigo Garcia, candidate of his opponent João Doria to the government of São Paulo. The eldest son Flávio Bolsonaro said that his father was also bothered by the fact that the PL had freed up its directorates in some states to exchange alliances with left-wing legends, including the PT.

The jealousy attack makes no sense. Born in the center, Bolsonaro knows who he is marrying. In the recent past, the party conglomerate sold its soul to Lula, taking advantage of the workers’ facade to dig great deals. The group slept promising eternal loyalty to Dilma. And he woke up in Temer’s arms.

Today, the Centrão is no longer content with everything. Want some more. Averse to risk, parties like the PL and PP of Ciro Nogueira and Arthur Lira do not seem inclined to political monogamy. Hence the diversification. Whatever the outcome of the 2022 elections, the center will keep everything exactly as it is, with the air of someone who changes absolutely everything.