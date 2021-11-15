Valter Hugo Mãe says that Bienal do Livro has rushed and won’t participate in the event – 11/15/2021 – Illustrated

Valter Hugo Mãe, an exponent of contemporary Portuguese-language literature, said this Sunday (14) that he will not participate in the Rio de Janeiro Book Biennial, scheduled for the beginning of December, contrary to what the event’s organization had announced.

The Portuguese writer was confirmed, in the event’s schedule, for a debate table with the indigenous leader Ailton Krenak on how the language interferes in conflicts such as exiles and genocides.

The author explained on Instagram that he was negotiating his participation with the organizers, but that there was no agreement. He says he doesn’t believe that the Bienal do Livro acted in “bad faith”, but that it was too hasty.

“It was not wise to open my name, because in fact I expressed the desire to go, but I was waiting for the formal invitation and to assess the conditions that I would have to travel. Including my health conditions.”

The Book Biennial did not clarify how the error occurred, but it regretted, in a note, the misunderstanding. “The author enthusiastically signaled his interest in participating, with the agreement and involvement of his publishers in Portugal and Brazil, but the negotiations unfortunately did not evolve.”

The writer also expressed regret for the readers who had bought tickets to see him at the event and added that he plans to return to Brazil soon.

The Rio de Janeiro Book Biennial, at Riocentro, runs from December 3rd to 12th, with the presence of 50% of the public and the requirement of a passport for the vaccine.

In the lineup, there are names like Argentine Mariana Enríquez, author of the fantastic novel “Nossa Part de Noite”, and Julia Quinnn, of the mega-success “The Bridgertons”, as well as Matt Ruff, of “Lovecraft Country”.