Valve releases more details on Steam Deck hardware

Additional information about the SoC and memories was revealed at a developer event

Valve performed the Steam Deck Virtual Conference detailing more about the company’s portable console. The event aimed to introduce developers to the hardware operation, among other topics, in addition to answering questions from live participants. The conference was attended by the team responsible for the project and development from the Steam Deck.

Named Aerith (not to be confused with a nice girl who sells flowers and has a tragic ending), AMD’s SoC will have 4 Zen 2 cores clocked in that will vary between 2.4 GHz and 3.5 GHz. Valve preferred to have stable clocks rather than having high peaks that could not be sustained for a long period due to the limitations of the console format.

In relation to the graphic cores, the information is the same as that revealed at first in the disclosure. The AMD Aerith SoC will be equipped with 8 computational units based on RDNA 2 operating between 1.0 GHz to 1.6 GHz. The chip will consume between 4 to 15W. Valve emphasizes that developers need to limit frames per second in their games, as it hasn’t put any limits on SoC consumption. Because of this, the Steam Deck is able to deliver the same performance, regardless of whether it is in the dock or not.



– Continues after advertising –

Memories used on the Steam Deck will be LPDDR5, as it is the best choice for this device format. the choice for 16 GB is to ensure a longer longevity to the notebook in relation to the use of this hardware. The entry model, which will arrive with 64GB eMMC, will be the slowest of the three. This memory will be 12.5% ​​slower loading games and 25% slower when starting Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck will support up to two 60HZ 4K monitors through a port that integrates USB 3 Gen 2/DP 1.4. cable offers up to 45W for charging, enough to charge your laptop and play games at the same time. The Steam Deck was slated to arrive next month, but has now been pushed back to February 2022.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz