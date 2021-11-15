Vegetable fat can be good for the brain, even in generous doses

It’s been a few years since fat left the position of the absolute villain of health. It is known that you cannot compare the hydrogenated type, created by the industry to give flavor and crunchiness to packaged snacks, for example, with the monounsaturated one, which makes up olive oil. A new study, however, has identified a large positive impact on the brain from consumption of all types of vegetable fat, including soy, corn, sunflower and canola oil. The work, presented this week at a scientific session of the American Heart Association 2021, an important congress held in Boston, showed that these foods prevent stroke – even in generous doses.

Read too: Higher-fat diets can help boost testosterone, studies show

According to the survey, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, people who consume vegetable fats, regardless of the amount, have a 12% lower risk of suffering a stroke compared to those who do not. On the other hand, those who eat more saturated fat, such as those from beef, pork, bacon, sausages and processed foods are 16% more likely to have the health problem. The eating habits of 120,000 health professionals were analyzed to reach these conclusions.

In an interview with CNN, Frank Hu, chairman of the Harvard Department of Nutrition and one of the authors of the research, said that a moderate reduction in the consumption of red and processed meat, for example, can reduce mortality caused by heart disease by 14% , those for cancer by 11% and the risk of type 2 diabetes by 24%.

Understand: Is BMI a scam?

Antônio Carlos do Nascimento, Ph.D. in endocrinology from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), explains, in quantitative terms, the ideal for having a healthy diet.

— A balanced diet consists of up to 30% of the total daily caloric content in fats, however, saturated fats, especially those of animal origin, should not exceed 10% of the total daily caloric content — says the endocrinologist.

Change: American industry will have to reduce the amount of salt in food

Fats in the human body

According to Antônio Carlos do Nascimento, saturated fats — mostly originated from the fatty content of animals, are commonly solid at room temperature. With this, high consumption increases the levels of LDL, the bad cholesterol, which favors the process of formation of plaque in vessels, including the brain. The ones made from vegetables, the unsaturated ones, work in the opposite way.

Cookies and Chocolates:Spain wants to ban high-calorie food ads for children

— Unsaturated fats decrease the resistance of the vessels, relaxing the arterial muscles. With that, they reduce the formation of platelets and LDL — says Nascimento.

*Supervised by Adriana Dias Lopes