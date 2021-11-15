Verstappen hits start, but must accept loss to Hamilton

Max Verstappen needs to overcome what happened at Interlagos (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

You can’t pretend it doesn’t hurt to be second, just behind your direct rival in the title dispute, even more so when the opponent in question left the last place in the sprint race and tenth in the main race. Yes, it is a defeat that bothers, that annoys, but that Max Verstappen will urgently need to overcome.

It’s just that Lewis Hamilton was absolutely unstoppable at Interlagos. There is no other term, there is no way to define it any other way. Pole by nearly 0s5 on Friday, the seven-times champion was disqualified for a rear wing irregularity, passed 15 cars on Saturday and another nine on Sunday. How to beat someone in a state of grace like that and with a car doing what Mercedes did in Brazil? It can’t, it just can’t.

Which is why, as bad as it is to take such a turn in a race that could lead to the title, Verstappen has to simply accept defeat and lift his head. Wasn’t it Max’s brightest weekend in 2021? No, not even close. But it wasn’t bad either. It was just what it had to be, what Red Bull allowed it to be, or rather what Hamilton and Mercedes allowed it to be.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton: Titans Duel in F1 2021 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

And the post-race returned to show a more focused version of Verstappen, which had sort of disappeared after Hamilton’s rear wing incident. Without showing despair, accepting inferiority in São Paulo, the Dutchman showed himself ready to turn the page and head to Qatar.

“We still have a good difference in leadership [de 14 pontos], so at least it was damage control on a weekend that was a little more difficult for us,” acknowledged Verstappen, who picked up two points in Saturday’s sprint race and another 18 with second place on Sunday. “But I am confident that, in the following races, we will recover”, he stated.

And it is this speech that Max needs to put into practice. It’s not going to be easy to lie on your pillow today and not think you had a 19-point lead over Lewis on Saturday, but that’s what life is like. It’s up to Verstappen to try to go back to previous years, when clearly Mercedes was superior. Because that’s exactly what happened in Interlagos.

More than the defeat itself, what should worry Red Bull – even more than Verstappen – is Mercedes’ performance. What was seen in Brazil was something like the dominance that the Taureans had in Holland, something overwhelming. And if this is repeated in the three Middle East races?

Lewis Hamilton did damage in Brazil (Photo: Mercedes)

For the Austrian team, it’s about regrouping the troops, forgetting about Brazil and working. After all, nobody knows Qatar and Saudi Arabia, they are two tracks that F1 has never been to and, theoretically, everything starts from scratch on Friday for the 20 cars. In a championship that separates the two 14 points, Max’s title count is basically to win one and be second in the other two to take the tiebreaker – that’s not counting faster laps, of course. It’s still a nice advantage.

The fact is that the championship that arrived in São Paulo underway and seemed almost decided after Hamilton’s disqualification on Friday takes on new contours. The favoritism still belongs to Verstappen and Red Bull, but the dominant force of the Hybrid Era is still there, battling it out to the end.

Best for Formula 1 fans, who followed the story this Sunday and will continue following one of the best seasons of all time in motor sport. Let’s enjoy the brilliant Hamilton and Verstappen.

