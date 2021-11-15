Vettel says São Paulo GP “would be different” without the safety car

Sebastian Vettel believes that the result could be better for Aston Martin if it weren’t for the entries from the virtual SC (Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP)

Sebastian Vettel got a good result in the sprint race of the São Paulo GP last Saturday (13th), and secured the ninth place on the starting grid of this Sunday’s dispute. However, he failed to stay within the top-10 at the end of the race, crossing the finish line in 11th place and failing to score points for Aston Martin in the 19th stage of 2021 of Formula 1. After the race, the German pointed out that virtual safety-car entries undermined their chances of ending up in the scoring zone.

“I think we had a good opportunity to score points today,” said Vettel in an interview accompanied by BIG PRIZE, before admitting that things didn’t go as expected. “But the virtual safety-cars didn’t help us and cost me a position for Esteban [Ocon]. Without that, it would have been a different race”, believes the four-time world champion, recalling the interventions in the race after crashes between Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, and Mick Schumacher and Kimi Räikkönen.

Sebastian Vettel finished the São Paulo GP in 11th position and failed to score points for Aston Martin (Photo: Aston Martin)

Sebastian also came out in defense of Aston Martin, claiming that the team tried to do everything they could to get out of Interlagos with at least one point. The German said it was almost possible, as he managed to approach McLaren’s Lando Norris in the final stretch of the dispute, but he didn’t have enough pace to overtake the Englishman, who suffered from a puncture on the first lap.

“We still tried everything we could and chose the two-stop strategy instead of just stopping once,” said Vettel. “We came close to scoring a point at the end against Lando [Norris], and we were catching up with him during the last few laps, but it wasn’t enough”, concluded the German, who couldn’t get past the English, last in the scoring zone.

Vettel remains with 42 points added in the league table, and sees Ocon, his closest competitor, add four more goals and open eight of difference in 11th position. In the Constructors’ World Championship, Aston Martin follows in seventh place that should last until the end of the season, as it is far behind Williams (23) and well behind AlphaTauri and Alpine (both with 112).

