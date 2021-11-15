Video shows the moment when a freaked-out man attacks PM and is shot – General

The occurrence had started because of a fight at a gas station in the Cidade Nova neighborhood; at the hospital door, the uncontrolled man went after the PM who fired the shot (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks) A video recorded by a cell phone shows the moment when a man, apparently 33 years old, in an outbreak, was shot by a sergeant from the Military Police at the door of the Hospital Pronto Socorro Joo XXIII, in Belo Horizonte, in the early hours of this Sunday (14/ 11).

In the image, it is possible to see that the man, wounded in the hand and nervous, goes on top of the policeman and says “shoot me, shoot me”, at which time a gun is heard. He was accompanied by an older man. The injured person then walks to the hospital entrance and says “lady, help me young lady”, at which point he was rescued.

On the video, it is also possible to notice the shock of the military policeman, who tells the person accompanying the injured man “don’t talk to me now, don’t talk to me now”.



The event had started minutes before at a gas station on Avenida Cristiano Machado, in Bairro Cidade Nova, Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte. According to information from the Police Report, the man had attacked the assistant manager of the establishment for refusing to sell gasoline in a plastic gallon without the Inmetro seal.

The man allegedly assaulted the assistant manager, who hid in a dressing room. The assailant would have punched the glass door several times and injured his hand. Because of this, he was sent to Hospital Joo XXIII by the PM’s vehicle.

Also according to the OR, at the moment the man goes after the military policeman, at the hospital door, he would have head-butted the sergeant in the nose. This moment is the shooting moment, however, it is not possible to follow it on video.