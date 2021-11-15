Vila Nova vs Vasco: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Vila Nova and Vasco play a game that has value only for the home team. This Monday, from 6 pm, at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga (OBA), in Goiânia, Vila tries to win to ensure that they stay in Serie B. The team from Rio has no more chances and access, nor is it at risk of relegation.

In 13th place with 44 points, Vila lost in the last round to Sampaio Corrêa and ended a series of 13 unbeaten matches. Vasco, with four consecutive defeats, said goodbye to the dream of returning to the national elite, which determined changes in the direction and in the technical committee. It’s ninth, with 47 points.

Vila Nova – technician: Higo Magalhães

Vila Nova has the return of three players who were suspended against Sampaio: Moacir, Dudu and Clayton. They return in the vacancies of André Krobel, Éder Monteiro and Pedro Júnior, respectively.

likely lineup: Georgemy; Moacir, Rafael Donato, Renato and Willian Formiga; Pedro Bambu, Dudu and Arthur Rezende; Diego Tavares, Clayton and Alesson

who is out: Deivid remains delivered to the medical department

hanging: Rafael Donato, Xandão, João Pedro, Kelvin, Diego Tavares and Willian Formiga

Vasco – technician Fábio Cortez

After Fernando Diniz left, Fábio Cortez, permanent assistant to the coaching staff, took charge of the team. The mood is end-of-the-party, with uncertainty about the future of most players. Léo Matos returns after serving suspension.

Probable lineup: Lucão; Léo Matos, Leandro Castan, Ricardo Graça and Riquelme; Andrey, Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Léo Jabá (Morato) and Daniel Amorim.

Who is out: Gabriel Pec and Cano (suspended), and Michel and Sarrafiore (injured) and Miranda (suspended for doping).

Hanging: Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Andrey, Juninho and Bruno Gomes.