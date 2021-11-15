Vitor Kley cries like Cazuza in Domingão and turns Sergio Mallandro in a mockery of the web· TV News

Vitor Kley opened Huck’s Domingão Famous Show, imitating Cazuza (1958-1990). The singer was so emotional that he could barely comment on his performance in this Sunday’s attraction (14). “Cazuza is very strong. Cazuza brings me something that we have to believe in us,” said the singer, who also claimed to have felt the “presence” of the dead idol.

However, despite the cries and praise from the jury, on social media many will compare Kley’s characterization to the look of presenter and comedian Sergio Mallandro. Indeed, the costume of a “boy” version Cazuza did not resemble the image that most people have of the musician.

The interpreter sang Brasil in his homage to Cazuza. With a choked voice, he said he felt the idol’s presence. “At sound check, I never felt this. Something came up that gave me goose bumps. Like now, it gave me goose bumps up to here [gesto no pescoço]. Sorry I can’t control the emotion,” Kley said, holding back tears.

The tongue-tied and Carioca accent made by the singer during the tribute were highlighted in the presenter Luciano Huck’s speech, as well as in the evaluations of the judges. Preta Gil gave a score of 10. Claudia Raia noticed that Kley managed to bring Cazuza’s energy to the stage and made a comment full of praise.

The actress also gave it a 10 and, to everyone’s surprise, Boninho also gave it a 10. He is considered the “executioner” of the jury.

“Look at the problem, I’m friends with Cazuza. Cazuza is that amazing figure. What I’m going to tell you is that I’m enjoying that you’re one of the few guys who is taking a lot of risks from the three groups that are there, you’re getting playing. It’s nice to see,” declared the director of Big Brother Brasil.

Huck even ran to the judges’ bench to hug Boninho, who played with the joke made on stage and said that “today there’s no more”, grade 10, he wanted to say. While the animation ran loose in the program, the attraction’s fans on the internet were also unforgiving and pointed out the competitor’s characterization as much more similar to Sérgio Mallandro.

Check out some comments from internet users:

Victor Kley took aim at Cazuza, but hit Serginho Mallandro IEIÉ#Sunday#SundayWithHuckpic.twitter.com/Q9JQRWQU9G — Mah (@mahmatsu90) November 14, 2021

Vitor Kley took aim at Cazuza and hit Sergio Mallandro!!! Yeah yeah!!! #SundayWithHuckpic.twitter.com/YhTVJrvwoG — Fabiano Morais (@FabianoMorais85) November 14, 2021