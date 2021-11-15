Vitória plays Cruzeiro as a ‘victim’ at Barradão, wins 3-0 and leaves Z-4 after 20 rounds

Playing in front of their fans in Barradão, the Bahian club won and convinced against Cruzeiro and will sleep outside the relegation zone in Serie B

This Sunday (14) the Victory returned to winning by a considerable amount of goals in Serie B, after a rout over the Vasco, in São Januário, in the last match. In Barradão, in Salvador, for the 36th round of the competition, the Lion won the cruise 3 to 0 and with the triumph now breathe outside the drop zone, even if still provisionally.

Playing for more than 18 thousand fans, Vitória had a great first half and quickly built the result. And it all started with an own goal from the visitors.

Still in the 4th minute, forward Thiago headed his own goal after a ball raised in the area by Marcinho.

The hosts kept their spirits up after the goal given as a ‘gift’ by the Fox and zoomed in a few minutes later. At 8, Wallace Reis launched Roberto on the left, the defender made a great move, entered the area and played low for David, who only had the job of pushing to the back of the net to make the 2-0.

At the end of the first stage, the striker returned to the net. At 35 minutes, shirt 10 Bruno Oliveira gave a sugary pass to shirt 9, who made his second in the game. Win 3-0.

In the second half, the Minas Gerais club improved in the game, often arriving with danger, but most of them stopped by goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo, who made great saves. In this way, the final score was the same as in the first stage: 3-0.

With the victory, the Bahians won the second in a row in Serie B and are undefeated for three rounds in the competition.

In addition, in the last two games, Vitória scored seven goals and didn’t concede a single one.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, saw the opposite happen and their unbeaten record of three games in the competition went down the drain.

Championship status

With the victory, the Lion went to 40 points and, after 20 rounds, temporarily left the relegation zone, moving up to 16th in the table. Nonetheless, brusch and Londoner, direct opponents in the fight against Z-4 from Serie B and who have 38 points, still enter the field this Monday (15) and can change the configuration of the table at the end of this 36th round in case of victory.

already the Fox, continues in 11th with 46 points and wasted the opportunity to move up some positions in the table and to distance himself further from the sticking zone. At the moment, the distance is eight points.

The guy: David

Vitória’s home silver was the name of the game. In just 27 minutes, the 21-year-old forward scored twice in the first half, with great assists from full-back Roberto and midfielder Bruno Oliveira.

Highlight for them: Lucas Arcanjo and Roberto

The Vitória goalkeeper had another good performance in this Serie B and ‘closed the goal’ against Cruzeiro, especially in the second half, when the miners arrived more often with danger.

The left-back also had a good performance. At 8 minutes into the first half, he made a beautiful move, dribbling Cruzeiro’s mark with a header, which resulted in an assist for David to score at Barradão.

Roberto, Vitória’s full-back, assisted David to score the Bahia club’s second goal over Cruzeiro, in Serie B Jhony Pinho/AGIF/Gazeta Press

It was bad: Thiago

the attacker of Fox did not have a good night. Early in the game, he scored the own goal that allowed Vitória to open the scoreboard and build their result in Barradão. In addition, he participated very little in the game.

upcoming games

O Lion back to the field on Thursday (18), at 9.30 pm, for a decisive match against the Botafogo-PB in Barradão, for the knockout of the Northeast Cup, which will be broadcast live on the ESPN on Star+.

For Serie B, the club will only return to the field on November 22nd, for an away game against the CRB, for the penultimate round of the competition.

Cruzeiro, in turn, has an appointment on Friday (19), at 9:30 pm, away from home against the Sampaio Correa, for the same round.

Datasheet

Vitória 3 x 0 Cruise

GOALS: Victory: Thiago (4′ 1st T GC) and David (8′ and 35′ 1st T)

VICTORY: Lucas Archangel; Raul Prata, Wallace Reis, Thalisson Kelven and Roberto; João Pedro (Marco Antônio) and Eduardo (Cédric); Fabinho (Caíque Souza), Marcinho (Alisson Santos) and Bruno Oliveira (Anmerson Soares); David. Technician: Wagner Augusto Lopes.

CRUISE: Fabius; Norberto (Marco Antônio), Rhodolfo, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto (Jean Victor); Romulus and Nonoca; Wellington Nem (Marcinho), Vitor Leque (Vitor Roque) and Giovanni (Claudinho); Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.