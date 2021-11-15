Vitria X Cruzeiro – Supersports

11

1 time ARCHANGEL LUCAS!!! Thiago receives a pass on the right wing, goes to the bottom line after a body dribble on Roberto and crosses closed. The ball goes straight into the goal and goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo punches in the air to avoid the surprise goal.

10

1 time Giovanni makes a great pitch in the area, Rmulo dominates from his back, spins trying to hit hard, but is stopped by Rhodolfo.

9

1 time David scores the fifth goal for Vitria in the Serie B of the 2021 Brazilian.

8

1 time VITRIA GOOOOOL!!! Wallace makes a spectacular shot from midfield in the left area, Roberto gives Norberto a nice dribble with a header and serves David, who lets loose with a blow to puff up Fbio’s nets.

8

1 time VITRIA GOOOOOL!!! DAVID INCREASES THE RUBRO-NEGRA ADVANTAGE ON THE SCORE!!!

7

1 time Vitria fans sing loudly and push the team into the field. Leo needs the victory to keep fighting to stay in Series B.

6

1 time Rmulo, Giovanni and Wellington Nem rotate the ball in front of the area to open spaces in Cruzeiro’s defense.

5

1 time Giovanni out long ball on the right to Wellington Nem. Roberto follows the move and wards off the danger.

4

1 time If they keep the result, Vitria reach 40 points and momentarily leave the relegation zone of Serie B. The Bahian team will have to root for blunders by Brusque and Londrina in the round.

3

1 time VITRIA GOOOOOL!!! Marcinho takes a free kick from the left wing in the small area, Thiago comes up bumping into David and deflects the ball with his head against his own goal in an attempt to cut. Leo comes out ahead on the scoreboard!

3

1 time VITRIA GOOOOOL!!! THIAGO, CRUISE, MARKS GOL AGAINST!!!

two

1 time ON THE PLATE!!! Joo Pedro launches from the right wing, Raul Prata fixes it, Fabinho leads the ball to the front of the area and drops a bomb. The round one explodes in the naughty one.

1

1 time UHUU!!! David receives a long ball from Bruno in the right area, swings over Brock and finishes hard, trying to surprise Fbio. The ball goes over the platter.

0

1 time The game starts at the Barrado stadium. Cruzeiro makes the first touches to the ball.

0

1 time Series B of the 2021 Brazilian Championship has a minute of silence as a tribute to those killed by coronaviruses in the world.

0

1 time Teams on the field. In moments, the ball will roll.

0

1 time Cruzeiro comes to the field in a 4-3-3 scheme: Fbio; Norberto, Rhodolfo, Brock and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura, Rmulo and Giovanni; Wellington Nem, Vitor Leque and Thiago.

0

1 time Vitria is scheduled in a 4-3-3 scheme: Lucas Arcanjo; Raul Prata, Thalisson, Wallace and Roberto; Joo Pedro, Eduardo and Bruno Oliveira; Fabinho, Marcinho and David.

0

1 time TABOO AT PLAY! Cruzeiro hasn’t known what to lose to Vitria no Barrado for 15 years. Since 2006, when Leo won a game for the Copa do Brasil by 2-1, Raposa has won seven victories and three draws.

0

1 time In the duel between the teams in the first round of Serie B, Cruzeiro and Vitria drew 2-2.

0

1 time RETROSPECT! Vitria and Cruzeiro have played 50 games, according to the Ogol website. There are 31 victories for Fox, 10 draws and 9 triumphs for Leo.

0

1 time EYE ON RULING! Referee Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes whistles the game and will be assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Cristhian Passos Sorence. The VAR will be commanded by Elmo Alves Resende Cunha.

0

1 time DEFALQUES: Vitria will not have Dinei, Marcelos Alves and Mateus Moraes due to physical problems. Cruzeiro will not have injured Matheus Pereira, Henrique and Bruno Henrique, as well as suspended Adriano and Rafael Sobis. Marcelo Moreno also doesn’t play because he’s with the Bolivia team.

0

1 time CRUISE CAMPAIGN IN THE 2021 SEASON: 18 wins, 19 draws, 15 defeats, 58 goals scored and 51 conceded. Acting as a visitor, Raposa has 9 wins, 9 draws, 9 defeats, 26 goals scored and 24 goals conceded.

0

1 time WINNING CAMPAIGN IN THE 2021 SEASON: 17 wins, 26 draws, 19 defeats, 60 goals scored and 55 goals conceded. Playing as home team, Leo has 11 wins, 9 draws, 10 defeats, 33 goals scored and 24 goals conceded.

0

1 time Players from Vitria and Cruzeiro warm up on the lawn at the Barrado stadium.

0

1 time SERIES B REGULATIONS: 20 teams face off in turn and return and the team with the highest number of points gets the title after 38 rounds. The top four gain elite football access, while the bottom four will be relegated to Grade C.

0

1 time HOW DO THE TEAM GET TO THE GAME? Vitria came from a 3-0 victory over Vasco, while Cruzeiro beat Brusque 2-0.

0

1 time Today, Raposa has 46 points, the result of 10 wins, 16 draws and 9 defeats, and occupies the eleventh position in the table.

0

1 time With no risk of relegation and no chance of moving up to Serie A, Cruzeiro complies with the schedule and uses the final games of Segundona to see which names of the squad will follow for the 2022 season.

0

1 time Currently, Leo has 37 points, the result of 7 wins, 16 draws and 12 defeats, and occupies 18 place in the table. The Bahian team needs the victory and hope for stumbling blocks from Londrina and Brusque to get out of the Z4.

0

1 time Encouraged by the victory over Vasco, Vitria are confident to fight for the three points to have the opportunity to leave the relegation zone in the final straight of Serie B.