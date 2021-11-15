Voting closes on crucial parliamentary elections for Alberto Fernández’s government in Argentina | World

Voters turned out at the polls this Sunday (14) for mid-term parliamentary elections in Argentina — voting is crucial for the government of Alberto Fernández, of centre-left.

In the primaries that took place in September and are an indication of what the result will be this Sunday, Fernández’s coalition, the Frente de Todos, lost to the opposition.

If the Legislature is dominated by the opposition, the governability for the next two years in office will be compromised.

“We ended a very good election day. Everything went smoothly. According to the first data from the National Electoral Chamber, we have a percentage of turnout between 71 and 72%. There were more people than in the September primaries,” said Interior Minister Wado de Pedro, shortly after the closing of the polling centers at 18:00 local time (the same time as Brasília).

De Pedro confirmed that the first results of the voting will be informed as of 9 pm. Exit polls are prohibited.

After the government’s setback in the September primaries, eyes are on the populous periphery of Buenos Aires, with nearly 40% of the electoral list and the historic bastion of the ruling Peronist party. The capital and other big cities are in the hands of the opposition.

The vote will renew 127 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, in which the ruling Frente de Todos has the first minority.

The riskiest dispute for the government is in the Senate, chaired by the influential Vice President Cristina Kirchner, where 24 of the 72 seats will be renewed. In the Upper Chamber, Fernández’s government puts its 41 senators at stake, against 25 from the center-right coalition Together for Change, led by former president Mauricio Macri.

The September primaries are considered to be something of a major survey across the country. That vote resulted in a defeat for the ruling Frente de Todos coalition, which received 33% of the votes nationwide, against 37% for the Together for Change coalition.

Fernández seeks to ensure governability for the next two years of his term, while all candidates are already thinking about the 2023 presidential race.

Macri, the opposition’s main reference, said that “these next two years will be difficult” and, in a winning tone, guaranteed that his coalition “will act with great responsibility, helping to make the transition as orderly as possible”.

In recent weeks, the government has announced economic measures and price controls, in an attempt to combat the soaring inflation, which accumulates 41.8% between January and October, one of the highest in the world.

Fernández also toughened his speech about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which Argentina is trying to reach an agreement to replace the 2018 stand-by credit of 44 billion dollars.

“We are also having to resolve the debt they left us with the IMF, of course we have to resolve it. But I will not resolve it in five minutes because whoever resolves this issue in five minutes is because he agreed with the Fund in everything he asks for,” he said. Fernández at the end of the campaign.

If it doesn’t get the new agreement, Argentina – which has 40% of its population in poverty – will have to pay US$ 19 billion to the IMF in 2022 and the same amount in 2023.

Elections take place when the country is emerging from the last recession that started in 2018 and deepened with a 9.9% drop in GDP in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The drop in the number of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks and the advance of the vaccination program – with more than 60% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule and another 20% with the first dose – allow the resumption of activities and recovery.

But the growth of nearly 9% of GDP forecast for this year only takes the situation back to the beginning of the Fernández administration, when Argentina had accumulated two years of recession.