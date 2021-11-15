Wagner Moura releases his voice on Globo and internet users are in shock

Wagner Moura showed a talent that few people know. At the High hours, gives Globe, this Saturday (13), the actor surprised by releasing his voice with the hit Rita, by tierry. It all happened when he was encouraged by Serginho Groisman. The moment went viral on Twitter.

According to the famous man, he discovered music in the pandemic because of Vladmir Brichta, who told him to know the song and the artist, who is also from Bahia.

On Twitter, many people commented on the talent of Marighella’s director. “I didn’t know I needed to see Wagner singing ‘Rita’ until I did, thank you Serginho for this great moment!“, commented a netizen.

“Wagner was so cute saying he was going to sing a song by a guy and I thought it was going to be something like Chico Buarque or whatever and he lets me go with Rita from Tierry. I love that he’s not into a cult“, fired another.

A third user of the social network also reacted: “I don’t know if the best part was Wagner singing ‘oh Rita’ or knowing that Vladimir and Adriana listen to Tierry and the suffering“.

In the program, the artist also spoke about the delay in releasing Marighella in Brazil. “It wasn’t released, for what I call censorship. Then in 2020, when we wanted to, the pandemic came“he commented.

“When you see the federal government bent on blocking the release of a movie, something is wrong“, completed the actor.

