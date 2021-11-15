Wanessa Camargo pays tribute to ABBA’s ‘Show dos Famosos’ singer: find out who Agnetha Fältskog is | TV & Famous

Blonde, Wanessa Camargo turned into Agnetha Faltskog to honor the group’s artist ABBA at the Show of the Famous this Sunday, 11/14. the daughter of Zeze di Camargo sang a medley of the songs “The Winner Takes It All” , “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” and left the audience delighted with the presentation.

Review Wanessa’s presentation!

Wanessa Camargo honors ABBA

💃🎤Swedish Agnetha is a singer-songwriter and was well known as a member of the pop music group ABBA, where she came to be known as ABBA’s blonde.

💃🎤Forty years later, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson released a new album earlier this month, which will be a digital concert score announced for 2022.

💃🎤”Voyage” has ten songs and is the successor to “The Visitors”, released in 1981.

See fun facts about the artist:

✅ At the age of 5, he began to sing, play the piano and composed his first song “Tva Sma Troll”.

✅ Has worked in other professions as a telephone operator and in a car dealership.

✅ At 17 years of age he had his first contract. The success made it reach the first place in the Swedish charts.

✅ In early 1972, Agnetha landed the role of Mary Magdalene in the Swedish version of the musical Jesus Christ Supersta.

✅ Agnetha was married to Björn, a member of The Hootenanny Singers. They had two children: Peter Christian Ulvaeus and Elin Linda Ulvaeus. She was also married to surgeon Tomas Sonnenfeld.

✅ Known as ABBA’s blonde, she was successful in the Swedish group. ABBA comes from the initials of the group members’ names: Agnetha, Björn. Benny and Anni-Frid.

✅ Benny and Björn began writing their first songs in 1966. In 1969, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid joined the two: the group was formed by two couples.

✅ The ABBA group became better known in the 70s, with the hit “Waterloo”. Afterwards, they also released many other hits like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen”

✅ In 1983, Agnetha released her first album in English, called “Wrap Your Arms Around Me”, which sold, in Sweden alone, 320,000 copies. It was their first album released after their split from ABBA.

✅ Agnetha was away from the media and public life for a while. During this period, he said he no longer listened to music and were years of seclusion from public life.

✅ In 1997, she started a relationship with a Dutch driver, who was a fan obsessed with Fältskog and 6 years her junior. He has been obsessed with Fältskog since his first appearance with ABBA at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. When she ended her relationship with him after two years, the driver reportedly began stalking and harassing the singer.

✅ After this incident, she agreed to record, in 1999, an interview in the documentary The Winner Takes It all – The Story of ABBA.

✅ In 2004 he surprised everyone by recording and producing a new album, called “My Coloring Book. This album reached the top of the charts in Sweden and gave Agnetha a platinum record. Most of the songs that make up the album are covers of the decade of 1960.

✅ Now in 2002, the artist returns to sing with the band ABBA after 40 years, with a new album that will be a soundtrack for a digital concert.