Wanessa shines as ABBA’s Agnetha and Vitor Kley thrills as Cazuza at ‘Show of the Famous’ | Famous Show

Vitor paid tribute to the unforgettable Cazuza on stage

Vitor honored the unforgettable Cazuza on the stage. with the hits “Brazil” and “Exaggerated” he made the audience and the judges sing along.

After the beautiful presentation, the artist was very emotional on stage and left the entire jury moved. Enchanted with the performance, everyone gave it a 10, even Boninho.

“I was just like you, thrilled. Looks like you got it. He is an entity. That’s why you were all moved. I gave you a 10 because I was taken by the same emotion as you”, said Preta.

Thiago Arancam uses a lens that reduces 90% vision to honor Andrea Bocelli at Show dos Famosos

Thiago brought all the Italian classic from Andrea Bocelli to the stage of Famous Show. He released the gogo with the music “Con Te Partirò”. The characterization was so similar to the real thing that he practically didn’t see it during the entire performance.

“I don’t see almost anyone. I have a lens that reduces my vision 90%. Essential characterization work. Being able to feel this, the emotion is greater. I never felt anything like this. It’s very intimate, he sings inside, but outside imagining that millions and millions are there feeling that emotion”, said Thiago.

“Gorgeous. How lovely to see that he is one of your idols. You come from classical music and then come to musicals. I was very emotional. All very beautiful. Something that is not very normal to see on the ‘Show of the Famous’”, observed Claudia.

Wanessa Camargo as Agnetha Fältskog at the 'Show of the Famous'

Wanessa entered the stage looking blonde and honored Agnetha, member of the ABBA. On stage she did a medley of hits “The Winner Takes It All”, “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” and shone in his performance.

“I was nervous. I was crying there with the boys. If they let me take the wig, I can surprise my husband”, joked Wanessa, who added that the artist is a reference for her career: “When music is good it is timeless”, she added about the group’s hits.

“The first part was wonderful, we saw you in one of the few solos she did in ABBA’s career”, said Boninho.

See how the ranking of Grupo B of the 'Show dos Famosos' turned out

Third place, Thiago left the competition:

“Honing for one of these two to win. That key was very difficult.”

