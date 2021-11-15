Warning campaign about the risks of diabetes for the health of the eyes

The Brazilian Diabetes (SBD) and Retina and Vitreous (SBRV) societies have joined forces with Allergan, from the global biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, in the national campaign “Open your eyes: Diabetes can lead to blindness. Consult an expert. You can change this story.” The goal is to alert the population about the risks of diabetes to eye health. The campaign gains greater visibility today (14), when World Diabetes Day is celebrated.

As told to Brazil Agency the ophthalmologist specialist in retina Fernando Malerbi, member of the Telemedicine and Third Sector Commission of SBRV and of the Department of Eye Diseases of the SBD, in diabetes, the duration of the disease and the lack of good clinical control lead to the possibility of several complications in some target organs. “And the eye is one of those target organs, as are the kidneys and nerves.”

The main and most feared disease that occurs in the eye as a result of diabetes is diabetic retinopathy. This disease can lead to total blindness. Fernando Malerbi clarified that the retina “is the membrane that covers the back of the eye from the inside and is the most sensitive part of the eye, the part responsible for translating images into electrical impulses and taking them to the brain so that we can form vision” .

As Malerbi explained, diabetic eye disease is not restricted to retinopathy. There are changes in the cornea, which is the transparent part of the eye, also related to diabetes; cataract-related changes; and even changes in the degree of glasses linked to glycemic fluctuation (blood sugar). But retinopathy is the most worrying because it is the cause that can lead to blindness, which is the irreversible loss of vision in the late phase. “If it is detected and treated in time, it does not necessarily lead to this visual loss,” said the ophthalmologist.

He informed that there is a stage of diabetes in which the person does not have any changes in the fundus of the eye. But if she continues with the disease out of control for a while, diabetic retinopathy will start to show up in the back of her eye. In the beginning, it may not cause any symptoms or only mild symptoms and can be reversed with clinical control of diabetes or even with some eye controls, such as laser and some medications. Malerbi warned, however, that over time, if control is poor or there is a lack of adequate attention to the retina, the disease will progressively install itself, in a more serious manner, until it reaches a point where the damage is irreversible. “The person loses his sight”.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveal that about 146 million people worldwide have some degree of diabetic retinopathy. Diabetes is one of the main causes of blindness in people of working age, between 20 and 60 years of age, in developed countries where this issue is well mapped. According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has about 7.4% of the population with diabetes, in people of working age. According to SBD, about 90% of cases could be avoided with early diagnosis and proper treatment. A 2020 survey by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) indicated the existence in Brazil of nearly 30 million people with some type of vision loss, of which 1.8 million are blind.

According to Fernando Malerbi, what defines a person’s risk of developing diabetic retinopathy is the duration of the disease. “From the moment the disease starts, it starts counting like a chronometer. The duration of the disease out of control is the main risk factor”. He stated that the individual can have decades of diabetes and not necessarily have retinal damage, if they have good clinical control, “which is what we expect and recommend”.

preventable blindness

The ophthalmologist held that diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of preventable blindness. “In other words, that blindness that, if appropriate measures are taken, does not need to occur. If you have a health system that allows the patient to have good control and knowledge of the disease, he will know the factors that promote better control, and access to the eye exam, to diagnosis”. He made it clear that if the individual performs this examination early, in the beginning, in the silent phase of the disease, it may be that changes in the fundus of the eye that indicate the need for treatment are already detected. At this stage, he can reverse or stop the disease, “if this is done in time”. He warned that in the most advanced stage of the disease, not even eye surgery can restore vision.

Fernando Malerbi informed that medical societies have among their guidelines the issue of examination in patients with diabetes, which must be done at least once a year, in general. With the new coronavirus pandemic and mobility restrictions, many patients stopped undergoing periodic exams for fear of contracting covid-19. “Many patients in Brazil do not know they have diabetes. It is estimated that for every two patients, one does not know they have diabetes”. The second problem is that even those who have the disease are unaware that it is necessary to have an annual eye exam. With the resumption of activities, it is clear that many patients have deteriorated the condition of the retina, said the specialist.

In Brazil and other countries, another problem is added to these, which is the limited access to this type of diagnostic action and treatment. Malerbi also said that the diagnostic exam can be done with an ophthalmologist and, in the absence of that specialist, with some alternatives, including retinal photography or retinal images. “These photos are a good way to detect the disease,” he said.

“Retinography is able to determine whether the person has a significant change or not. Those who do not have it are no longer part of the appointment queue, especially in the Unified Health System (SUS), so that it can prioritize those who have an alteration that is already detected or suspected by photography, in the sense that they arrive with more agility in the specialist and, if necessary, manage to treat in a more agile way”. Fernando Malerbi stated that if these patients arrive too late, “there is no point in detecting them up front because the treatment will not be more effective”.