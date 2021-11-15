Website: Bolsonaro and PL president would have been offended in exchange of messages – Politics

Bolsonaro discussed PL affiliation during visit to Dubai (photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

The “intense exchange of messages” that defined, this Sunday (11/14), the postponement of the act of affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro to the Liberal Party (PL) was marked by offenses from both sides. This is what the website “O Antagonista” guarantees. According to the vehicle, the head of the liberal government had a strong argument with Valdemar da Costa Neto, Peelista chief and commander of the national directory of the legend. One of the reasons for the impasse over Bolsonaro’s going to the PL revolves around the command of state directories. In So Paulo, the president wanted to give the position to his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy and currently in the PSL.

“You may be president of the Republic, but I am the boss of the PL,” Costa Neto would have written to Bolsonaro.

The conversation then evolved into discussion. According to “The Antagonist”, Bolsonaro would have responded by offending the president of the party, sending him to that place. Costa Neto, then, would have replicated the offense, addressing it to the President of the Republic.

The messages were exchanged in the early hours of this Sunday, hours before the official postponing of membership. Bolsonaro’s official admission to the PL staff was scheduled for the next 22nd.

‘Lots to get right’



Bolsonaro is in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, leading a government delegation visiting the Middle East country. During a visit to a fair, the president spoke about the imbroglio surrounding his future supporter.

“We still have a lot to get right. For example, my and Valdemar’s speech on issues of conservative agendas, on issues of national interest, on foreign affairs policy. The issue of defense, the ministers, the pattern of ministers to continue. Marriage has to be perfect,” he explained.

So Paulo returns to the center of the debate because of the predisposition of the pelistas to support Vice-Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), a name that Joo Doria is trying to achieve in the dispute for Palcio Bandeirantes. They will support a possible candidacy of Tarcsio Gomes de Freitas, Minister of Infrastructure.

In an attempt to reach an agreement, the PL summit suggested Tarcsio as a candidate for the Federal Senate for Gois. While the Pocket members veto any alliance with Doria’s group, the PL forms the base allied with the state government and has control of important structures, such as the Department of Water and Electric Energy (DAEE) and the Department of Highways (DER) .

The differences, however, are not limited to So Paulo. PL and Bolsonaro have obstacles to overcome in other states, such as Piau and Alagoas – where Costa Neto’s party should support former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) – and in Amazonas. There, the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (AM), opponent of Bolsonaro and threatens to leave the acronym.

Until 2019, the Liberal Party was known as the Partido da República (PR).





With information from the State Agency



