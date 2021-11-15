What are the advantages and disadvantages of putting your money into private pension? – 11/15/2021

You want to invest in private pension funds, but first, you want to know the advantages and disadvantages of this type of investment. In Chat with Specialist, weekly and live program from UOL, economist César Esperandio says that an advantage is taxation.

Read his explanation and watch an excerpt of the program from the 7th of October below. The Chat with Specialist is an exclusive investment solution for subscribers and is broadcast every Thursday at 3 pm.

fee collection

In the program, Esperandio explained that private pension funds charge an administration fee.

“These funds always have a manager taking care of the investments. For that, there is an administration fee. Is it a disadvantage? It is and isn’t. This manager deserves a payment for the service he is doing, and the administration fee is good enough to cover this cost,” explained the economist, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

According to him, the biggest disadvantage is the other fees that some funds still charge: the exit fee (at the time of redemption) and the loading fee (on each contribution and each withdrawal).

“Nowadays, many funds are already failing to charge these fees or have reduced their value. Therefore, it is always good to keep an eye on this. Give preference to lower fees,” he said.

Taxation can be an advantage

Esperandio said that there are two income tax regimes — and both are advantageous.

Regressive: the longer it takes for the redemption to be made, the lower the IR rate. It varies from 35% (for redemption within two years) to 10% (for redemption after ten years of application).

“Private pension funds are aimed at retirement. Therefore, regressive taxation starts high precisely to encourage you to spend more time with the investment,” he explained.

For him, this taxation is low when compared to the rate for other investments. In fixed-income companies that are subject to income tax, the lowest rate is 15%. “On here [fundos de previdência privada com tributação regressiva] is 10%; so, a huge advantage,” he said.

Progressive: the income tax rate ranges from zero (exempt for redemption of up to R$1,903.98) to 27.5% (for redemptions above R$4,664.68). “Despite this variation, the pattern is that 15% of the withdrawal amount is withheld at source,” Esperandio said.

According to him, private pension funds have very different strategies from each other. Some are more conservative; others are more aggressive, with investments in variable income.

Chat with Specialist is every Thursday

The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, on the homepage of UOL, on UOL Economia and on the Investments page, and is exclusive to subscribers. Review past programs here.

You can send questions to Papo by e-mail [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.

Want to invest better? Receive tips in your email

Do you want to learn how to make money safely in investments in the short, medium and long term, even if you have never invested before?

UOL’s investment page has a free newsletter that helps you with that goal. When you sign up, you receive a market analysis carried out by analyst Felipe Bevilacqua, from Levante Ideias de Investimentos, every day, before the Stock Exchange opens. With this newsletter, you will learn to invest and understand what is happening in the market.

In addition to the daily newsletter, you also receive a weekly investment analysis, with tips on how to better and safely invest your money. To subscribe to UOL’s free investment newsletter, just click here.

Do you have questions about stocks, funds and other investments on the Exchange? Send your question to [email protected]