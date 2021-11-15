‘What bothers is the poor eating well, not going hungry’, says the cook who donated acarajés served to Wagner Moura at the MTST | São Paulo

Owner of the restaurant that donated 150 acarajé kits to the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) in São Paulo, cook Beatriz de Souza Alves says she was “caught by surprise” with the controversy caused by the photo of actor and director Wagner Moura savoring their treats at the Carolina Maria de Jesus Occupation, in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo.

On Thursday night (11), the director of the film “Marighella” showed the production to the workers who are part of the movement. He was photographed eating one of the kits with vatapá, caruru, shrimp and salad — ingredients used to prepare the traditional acarajé, fried in palm oil.

The photo was criticized by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL), son of the president of the Republic, who insinuated on social networks that Wagner Moura was part of a “MTST nutela” for eating shrimp in an occupation.

“Now it has the root MTST and the MTST nutela. Or is it already pure communism, where the party’s elite eat shrimp and the rest turns around and starves like exemplary Venezuela?”, said the congressman.

“I never imagined that the son of the President of the Republic would not know the most popular dish of the poor and black people of Bahia. In Salvador, acarajé is sold on any street corner, like hot dogs and pastels at a fair in São Paulo”, replied the 31-year-old cook.

“It is sad for a federal deputy not to know the cuisine of his own country. In addition to the lack of knowledge, it is a huge social prejudice, because they think that the poor in this country cannot eat well. Can’t you try a typical Brazilian dish and have to eat only rice and beans?”, he added.

Post by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL) against Wagner Moura on social media. — Photo: Playback/Twitter

Eduardo Bolsonaro’s post was also answered by the leader of the MTST, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who said that “right-wingers angry with the photo of Wagner Moura eating acarajé on a plate during the occupation of the MTST show that pocketbookism vibrates with hunger and, above, of everything, it does not know the Brazilian culture”.

“I wish the president’s family had expressed such anger when the news of people looking for bone or food in a garbage truck came out. But it seems that what bothers his group is the poor, eating well, not starving”, said Beatriz Alves.

Post by Guilherme Boulos about Wagner Moura's presence at the MSTS camp. — Photo: Playback/Twitter

Acarajés at movie night

The cook said that that night she had taken 100 acarajés ready to serve to the homeless, in addition to another 50 lunchboxes like the one Wagner Moura was photographed eating.

“There was no time to prepare all 150 acarajés and we took the 50 kits for those who don’t like frying. The ingredients in the lunch box are the same used in the traditional acarajé, sold on the corners of Bahia. As a legitimate Bahian, Wagner Moura chose the hot one. I never imagined that a dish of simple people could be used in a political war”, said the cook.

The cook Beatriz Alves alongside Wagner Moura in the Carolina Maria de Jesus occupation, in the East Zone of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Beatriz Alves and her husband, programmer Daniel Silva, have been MTST activists for years. She says she turned away from the movement’s political activities because of the pandemic, but her husband continued to teach programming and computer classes to the movement’s homeless.

Daniel even helped create an app called “Hire Who Fights,” which links people in need of self-employed services to unemployed MTST workers.

“The work we do is not charity. It is of support and recognition for suffering people, who were evicted from their homes with their entire family and cannot pay rent, despite being workers like everyone else. Many of them do not know acarajé, and I am happy to be able to present this dish of Bahian workers to them for the first time,” he said.

Homeless MTST workers watch the movie "Marighella" in the Carolina Maria de Jesus occupation, on the East Side of São Paulo, on Thursday (11). — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Beatriz Alves and Daniel play the Acarajazz restaurant in a house in Jabaquara, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Initially, the delicacies were only served at events, but the pandemic forced the family to open online sales, by ordering via Whatsapp or via social networks.

The couple tried to turn the garage where they live into a restaurant, but the company hired to carry out the renovation failed and they were unable to finish the work. Even so, they eventually open the space for friends and acquaintances to taste the acarajés that she learned to make with her mother, who is from Bahia in Salvador.

The cook Beatriz de Souza Alves, from "O Acarajazz", a delivery restaurant at Jabaquara, South Zone of SP. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I consider myself a promoter of acarajé. It’s a food of my people, but that few people know here in the Southeast. It’s a pleasure to be able to take the dish to occupations and show people who work hard in life that there are other flavors they can and have the right to have access to”, said the cook.

“With or without controversy, we will continue to do what we like: helping those who deserve to be helped”, said the girl.

The acarajé kits sold by the cook Beatriz Alves' restaurant in Jabaquara, in the South Zone of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram