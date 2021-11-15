At the end of September, Caixa launched its new credit line through Caixa Tem. In short, the loan program has a high and unfavorable interest rate: 3.99% per month. However, many users are unsure if they can take out more than one loan from Caixa Tem. Below, check out the answer.

About the loan from Caixa Tem

The user can request a loan with a value between R$300 and R$1 thousand. In addition, the Caixa Tem loan will have a rate of 3.99% per month. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month. The interest rate on general personal credit is 2.42% monthly.

Caixa Tem’s loan program is aimed at the low-income population. However, she was heavily criticized by economists, as she has the high risk of indebtedness for the most vulnerable families.

Caixa Tem’s new loan line comes at a time when emergency aid is nearing its end. Furthermore, the government did not find a solution to support Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that should incorporate part of the Brazilians who will be without emergency assistance.

What is the maximum and minimum time to pay?

The payment of the Caixa Tem Personal Credit can be made in at least 01 (one) and in up to 24 (twenty four) monthly installments. In other words, the minimum loan period is 1 month, and the maximum is 24 months.

​The payment of Caixa Tem Credit for your business can be made in at least 04 (four) monthly installments. The maximum period for payment is also up to 24 (twenty four) monthly installments. Therefore, the minimum term is 4 months, and the maximum is 24 months.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com