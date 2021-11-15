What is the relationship between the PIS/Pasep allowance and the new minimum wage?

O minimum wage it is the payment basis for all federal government benefits and, with inflation on the rise, the minimum wage forecast for 2022 is BRL 1,200.00, which will directly impact the benefits paid by the government, such as the PIS/Pasep allowance.

It is worth remembering that in 2021 the allowance was not paid. This year, the value of the base year 2020 should have been transferred, but it was postponed to February 2022. In this way, the value should follow the new minimum wage.

New minimum wage should impact PIS/Pasep

The Ministry of Economy has already released the third inflation expectation for the end of this year. Initially with 6.9%, the new forecast reaches 9.1%.

With this, the increase in the minimum wage for 2022 will be the biggest increase in the last six years. With inflation, the minimum wage should reach R$1,200.10.

However, the increase in the minimum wage will continue without real gain. This occurs when the readjustment of the national floor is above inflation, allowing for greater purchasing power for the worker.

PIS/Pasep 2022 allowance: new value

The benefit is paid annually to those who worked with a formal contract, for at least 30 days in the base year. The PIS/Pasep allowance ceiling is equivalent to a minimum wage for those who worked with a formal contract for 12 months.

If the inflation adjustment is fulfilled and remains at 9.1%, the wage floor will rise from R$1,100.00 to R$1,200.10 and the amounts paid by PIS/Pasep will be:

Work for one month: R$ 100.10;

Work for two months: R$ 200.20;

Work for three months: R$ 300.40;

Work for four months: R$ 400.50;

Work for five months: R$ 500.50;

Work for six months: R$ 600.60;

Work for seven months: R$700.70;

Work for eight months: R$ 800.80;

Work for nine months: R$900.90;

Work for ten months: R$ 1.001.00;

Work for eleven months: BRL 1,101.10;

Work for twelve months: BRL 1,201.20.

It is important to emphasize that these PIS/Pasep allowance amounts are only an estimate for 2022, as the inflation percentage will only be closed at the end of 2021.