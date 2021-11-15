‘What we promise, we have’ · TV News

Two months before the start of Big Brother Brasil 22, Boninho spoiled the reality show. This Sunday (14), the director warned that next year’s edition will have a button to facilitate the exit of dropouts. “What we promise, we have”, commented the Executive in a publication made on Instagram.

Without saying what the purpose of the item is, Boninho hinted that the mechanism could be used in cases of withdrawal. In the last edition of the competition, when there were several participants in order to leave the program, the director said that he would put a button to facilitate the exit.

“Enough of mimimi. If you want to ask to leave, just go into the confessional and press a button! Of course it will be open for that from 9 am to 9 pm, because we don’t have the patience for a drunk!”, said Boninho , in an Instagram post at the time.

Big Brother Brasil 22 will kick off on January 17th and is planned to run for 95 episodes. As in the last two editions, the venue will be divided between the groups Pipoca and Camarote — with anonymous and famous participants.

Another novelty in the edition will be the exchange of presenters. Tiago Leifert said goodbye to the format after five editions and gave way to Tadeu Schmidt – who debuts at Globo’s entertainment center.

The value of the prize remains the same, and the winner of the 2022 edition will take home R$1.5 million.

This year’s champion Juliette Freire has become a phenomenon. In addition to earning money, Paraíba has gained more than 30 million followers on its social networks. Currently, the lawyer is a digital influencer, singer and ambassador for Globoplay.

Check out Boninho’s post: