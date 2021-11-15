WhatsApp: how to put a figurine as a group photo on the iPhone | Social networks

WhatsApp for iPhone (iOS) lets you use emojis and stickers as cover photos in group conversations. The feature, which can be useful when the user doesn’t know which image to choose to assign to a group, makes it possible to use any keyboard face as well as select a colored background to improve the icon’s aesthetics. It is also possible to use any saved sticker as the cover for collective conversations – when using an animated sticker, it will appear static.
READ: Alexa reveals curious commands and launches WhatsApp stickers
Modification can be done by any member of the group through the chat settings in the messenger. As revealed by the website WABetaInfo on Friday (12), the feature is in the testing phase in WhatsApp Beta for Android, and should arrive soon for users of the Google system. Check out how to use emojis and stickers as cover for WhatsApp groups on the iPhone.
See how to use emoji on the WhatsApp group cover photo — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
What can I do to keep broadcast lists on WhatsApp Web? See the TechTudo Forum.
Step 1. Open the desired group and tap the name to open the chat settings;
Opening a group’s WhatsApp settings on the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Press the camera icon and select the option “Emoji and sticker”;
WhatsApp allows you to use emojis and stickers as group covers — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Tap the emoji you want to use as a cover. Then select a color to use as the background for the emoji;
Learn how to use emojis as an icon for WhatsApp groups — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. If you want to use a sticker as a cover, tap on the “Picture” tab at the top of the screen. Then select the desired figure;
It is also possible to use figurines as covers for the groups — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. Finish with the “OK” button and see the group’s new cover image.
See a WhatsApp group with emoji on the cover photo — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
With information from WABetaInfo
5 WhatsApp functions that help save cell phone memory