WhatsApp will allow you to hide the ‘last seen’ of some contacts

WhatsApp will provide another privacy update. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta version 2.21.33.14 will launch an option that allows you to hide the “last seen” of specific contacts.

See also: Minimum salary may be R$ 1,221.88 in 2022 because of the INPC; understand

In the current stable version, WhatsApp only allows three options to share your “Last Seen” status. You can allow everyone with your number to see, only people saved in your contacts, or nobody.

The new solution simplifies sharing with the vast majority of your friends and family, while giving you the option to delete people you definitely don’t want to know what time you were on WhatsApp.

Other messengers have long since solved this problem, albeit with their own kinks. For example, Telegram reverses the WhatsApp approach and lets you choose specific contacts with whom you always want to share your “Last Seen” status.

That way, you can curate a small list of trusted friends and family, which seems simpler than highlighting all your business contacts, overbearing parents, and others with whom you don’t want to share your status.

At the moment, this change to “last seen” has not been widely implemented in WhatsApp as the functionality is part of a server switch. If you want to get a chance to start using it, download the latest beta version of WhatsApp.