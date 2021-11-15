While interest rates rise and the stock market falls, B3 profits; but until when?

Despite the high interest rate, which drives investors away from variable income, and the fall in Ibovespa (IBOV), the numbers of the B3 (B3SA3) from the third quarter show that the owner of the Brazilian stock exchange is still in the game.

The company ended the period with a profit of BRL 1.29 billion, an increase of 13% and in line with estimates compiled by the Refinitive, which can be considered a relief given the current scenario.

According to the Bank of America, B3 continues to show resilient operating numbers, supported by increased volatility brought about by the upcoming presidential election, high inflation and rising market rates.

For BofA, the 30% drop in the share was exaggerated close to the 10% slip in the Ibovespa.

Despite this, the great highlights that the rise in the Selic rate, as well as political, economic and regulatory factors, are beginning to hamper the evolution of volume and pricing of some products.

already the harvest points out that revenues are already showing signs of deceleration due to a stronger basis for comparison.

The average daily trading volume in listed (ADTV of R$ 31.5b) grew by 9.6% in the year, but down by 4.9% in the quarter, reflecting the deterioration of the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario.

Diversification: B3’s recipe to lift the weight of the crisis

Analysts recall B3’s revenue expansion and diversification initiatives, which if successful, could help the Exchange take off from the Ibovespa index in times of stress.

The most recent initiatives include the acquisition of Neoway, the largest big data and analytics company in Brazil, and several launches of cryptocurrency ETFs, in addition to the investment in Pismo Holdings, a techfin platform for processing financial services in the cloud, and in the company from totvs (TOTS3) of back-office management software for companies in the financial sector.

In Safra’s view, other business units are also growing, showing some resilience in B3’s investments.

“Financial results were once again strong, helped by higher interest rates during the period, and an increase in total financial investments,” he points out.

Analysts Luis F. Azevedo, Silvio Dória and Gabriel Pucci recall that the stock is priced over earnings (P/E) of 14 times against 22 times the five-year historical average.

To the active, the company’s diversified and vertical business model, added to a sectorial scenario of low competition and high growth potential, sustain the optimism with the action.

“Although the quarter did not show numbers as expressive as the last balance sheets, B3 continues to grow revenue in all segments, with emphasis on the growth in volumes in the listed segment and the gains in relevance in the total revenue of the technology, data and segment. services”, completes analyst Leo Monteiro.

