‘Who is Christian?’ · TV News

At the end of the last chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) gave way to bad luck. After Barbara (Alinne Moraes) humiliated Ravi (Juan Paiva), he called the driver and identified himself by his real name. But the one who answered was Santiago (José de Abreu). “Who is Christian?”, the manager will shout in the continuation of the scene on Monday (15) of the 9:00 pm telenovela on Globo.

At the airport about to embark on his honeymoon, the faker will remain unanswered for seconds, frozen. However, he will quickly invent an excuse to get rid of his father-in-law’s frame. “It’s okay. I just needed to talk to the driver because…”, the good guy played by Cauã Reymond will release.

Santiago won’t forget about the matter and will interrupt him: “Who is Christian?” insisted the owner of the Redentor supermarket chain. “Hi?” the “poor twin” will mumble, trying to think of what to say to justify the mistake he might have made.

“I understood you saying it was Christian who was speaking, and…”, Barbara’s father will reinforce. “The connection is bad. You must have misheard. Airport confusion, you know…”, Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will lie in his face.

Santiago will be silent for a while and then explain that Ravi left her cell phone in her car because she went to get her eldest daughter Rebeca’s (Andrea Beltrão) purse, which they will take home after her drunkenness at the party. sister’s wedding.

“I was calling to apologize. Barbara, on account of a bottle she forgot at home, ended up making a scene and was rather rude, and…”, the ex-valet will comment on the phone. “Did she offend the boy?” Santiago will ask. “Well, you know how Barbara is. She got nervous, and then…”, Christian will continue to speak.

“My God, my daughter is hopeless… I thank you, Renato, for your education. Not everyone knows, recognizes, that every form of work is worthy of respect. I’ll apologize to the boy, stay calm”, the businessman will reply, before hanging up and forgetting his son-in-law’s blunder at the beginning of the conversation.

In the nine o’clock soap opera, Christian took the place of his twin brother, Renato, who was murdered by drug dealers and buried as if he were the parent raised in the orphanage. The former valet gave up his life and married Barbara, who was Renato’s girlfriend, at the end of the first week of showing the story.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

