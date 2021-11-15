Who is the Brazilian engineer who took the podium with Hamilton

F1 IN SÃO PAULO: ALL ABOUT THE RACE IN INTERLAGOS | Briefing

The podium at the São Paulo GP, played last Sunday (14), had a Brazilian back on the podium. This is not a driver, but Leonardo Donisete da Silva, a Mercedes engineer who has been working for five years — since January 2017 — on the team of strategists at the Escuderia, responsible for receiving the trophy for the team, which crossed the finish line first with Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos. And after the race, the Brazilian revealed that he knew right away that he was going to step up to the podium to represent the team, “summoned” by Toto Wolff, the head of the German team.

“They only decide after it’s over, so as not to be unlucky, and I didn’t know,” Leo revealed in an interview with Rádio BandNews shortly after the catharsis of the podium in Interlagos.

“I have two friends visiting and when the race was over, I came to pick them up to see the podium. When I passed, Toto [Wolff] he called me and said I was going to represent the team on the podium. I said: ‘This is not serious, is it?’ Because it’s something unique! There are many engineers here, and the vast majority of them may never have this opportunity”, celebrated Leonardo, who was draped in the Brazilian flag by Lewis Hamilton.

A 30-year-old mechanical engineer graduated from Unicamp, Donisete was listening to the São Paulo GP on the radio — he said he didn’t like to follow it on TV — and a few moments later, he was being carried by Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, leading the Brazilian crowd at the Autodromo de Interlagos to delirium. At 30 years of age, the Minas Gerais native from Patos de Minas recalled the historic year that Formula 1 lives in, in a moment that will be marked in his life.

“I am very, very grateful that the team gave me this opportunity”, he took the opportunity to thank the engineer. “I’m very happy that it was a historic race. Today’s race is probably the most memorable of the season, and it is one of the most memorable seasons in the recent history of F1”, he pointed out.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Leonardo da Silva celebrates with Hamilton and Bottas on the podium of the São Paulo GP (Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

“I have nothing more to say, I am very, very happy”, he celebrated. “I hope that those who helped me get here felt represented up there, as well as all Brazilians. There aren’t many of us here, and I’m grateful to be one of them,” said an accomplished Leonardo.

Regarding the work carried out by the team and the impact it can have on the track, Leonardo opined on how he could influence Lewis Hamilton’s victory at Interlagos. The engineer revealed a plan drawn up with the Englishman, so that the pilot could use his ERS at the right moment to seek a pass.

“One role I think I could help him with, in particular, is to give him a visual idea of ​​how close he needed to be to the car in front of him to give his all in overtaking,” he explained. “We do several analyzes for each pilot. Each circuit has its peculiarities, and here in Brazil, one of the points was this, because if it used up the battery at the wrong time, it was one less chance”, he believes.

Finally, Leonardo spoke about how Hamilton acts in relation to the team, as the seven world titles are already indicative enough of the experience that the Englishman has in Formula 1. The Brazilian pointed out that Lewis usually asks several questions in the garage, trying to understand the decisions taken by the team, but who relies completely on the work performed by the engineers.

“The relationship with Lewis is a normal professional relationship. Within the team, he trusts us a lot, he is a very open person”, he pointed out. “He is very inquisitive, he asks about everything, he wants to know everything. If you say something he’s not convinced about, he’ll ask you, because he’s a person who wants to know everything, because that’s how he manages to be so good at what he does. He’s a guy very involved with the team”, concluded Leonardo.

The victory was important in helping Lewis Hamilton close the gap to Max Verstappen at the top of the championship. Now, the two drivers fighting for the Formula 1 title are separated by 14 points on the leaderboard, with three stages left to the end of the season: Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. In the Constructors’ World Championship, Mercedes scored nine points more than Red Bull, but the distance remains tight: ten goals difference.

Lewis Hamilton and the Brazilian flag (Video: Reproduction/F1 TV)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.