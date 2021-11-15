Who is the ‘Chilean Bolsonaro’, who tries to be ‘less pocketnarista’ to win votes

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

José Antonio Kast

José Antonio Kast appears among the favorites to succeed President Sebastián Piñera, in an election scheduled for November 21

When then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro was campaigning for the second round of Brazil’s presidential election in 2018, Chilean politician José Antonio Kast made a point of visiting him and being filmed at his side in Rio de Janeiro.

Candidate for the presidential palace La Moneda, Kast was then called by analysts and in the foreign press as the “Chilean Bolsonaro”.

A few days before the first round of the election, which will be held on November 21, Kast, who is presidential for the second time, appears among the favorites to succeed President Sebastián Piñera, according to opinion polls.

But now, in the final stretch of the dispute, when he tries to win over more voters, he publicly seeks to not look so much like Bolsonaro, as noted by Chilean and foreign observers and politicians heard by BBC News Brasil.