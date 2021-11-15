Who is the ‘Chilean Bolsonaro’, who tries to be ‘less pocketnarista’ to win votes

Marcia Carmo

From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

14 November 2021

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, José Antonio Kast appears among the favorites to succeed President Sebastián Piñera, in an election scheduled for November 21

When then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro was campaigning for the second round of Brazil’s presidential election in 2018, Chilean politician José Antonio Kast made a point of visiting him and being filmed at his side in Rio de Janeiro.

Candidate for the presidential palace La Moneda, Kast was then called by analysts and in the foreign press as the “Chilean Bolsonaro”.

A few days before the first round of the election, which will be held on November 21, Kast, who is presidential for the second time, appears among the favorites to succeed President Sebastián Piñera, according to opinion polls.

But now, in the final stretch of the dispute, when he tries to win over more voters, he publicly seeks to not look so much like Bolsonaro, as noted by Chilean and foreign observers and politicians heard by BBC News Brasil.

A former federal deputy for four terms in a row, father of nine children, Kast, 55, is defined as ultra-conservative and with reasons to identify with the Brazilian president – but not only with him – and who has managed to channel the support of sectors of Chilean society.

The affinity with Bolsonaro includes defending the greater presence of the police and the Armed Forces in government actions, an agenda against individual freedoms and in favor of economic freedom.

Among the Chilean politician’s banners are “law and order”, “hard” actions against crime, that Chile leave the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and eliminate the National Human Rights Institute, a public organization created in 2010 to monitor this area in the country.

“Clearly, the United Nations is made up of countries that do not believe in democracy, that permanently violate human rights (…) like Nicaragua, Venezuela, North Korea,” he said during a presidential debate.

‘No to gay marriage’

Lawyer and Catholic, Kast, from the Christian Social Front, is against same-sex marriage and abortion in any circumstances and plans to transform the current Ministry of Women and Gender Equality into a Ministry of Family.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Candidates for the Chilean election in debate held on October 15; Kast (penultimate to the right) has been called the ‘Chilean Bolsonaro’

Their proposals led Santiago’s El Mostrador news portal to publish, at the end of October, an article entitled: “The worrisome disappearance of women as persons of rights in Kast’s presidential program.”

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, senator Manuel José Ossandón, of the governing Renovación Nacional, said that this is one of the campaign promises that will hardly be put into practice if Kast is elected, since “institutionally” it would be difficult for the folder was deleted.

Ossandón and foreign diplomats also point out that the promise of “tough” actions with the “militarization” of regions in the country would also have difficulties coming out of the paper.

“For institutional reasons and because the carabiners, militarized police, and the military doesn’t want to, doesn’t show that inclination,” a source said.

For the Chilean sociologist Manuel Antonio Garretón, if elected, with the government program he presented, the presidential candidate would have “legitimacy problems”.

Kast often criticizes what he defines as the “right light” and, in a conversation with European diplomats, said that his political identification is greater with the current leaders of Poland and Hungary – bastions of right-wing populism in Europe -, as one of those present reported at the BBC News Brasil meeting.

Hungary is led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his anti-immigration rhetoric, accused of eroding the country’s democratic system and in constant friction with the European Union. In the pandemic, it expanded its powers by decree and, in July, the Hungarian Parliament passed a law vetoing expressions of homosexuality from being presented to minors – which drew criticism from the European Parliament.

The Polish leader, Andrzej Duda, also an ultra-conservative, is equally opposed to the LGBTQIAP+, and, in his political association, it was said that homosexuality arrived in the country from abroad.

‘Nostalgia for Pinochetismo’

Just a few months ago, Kast was almost the usher in the presidential race.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Chile is experiencing a historic moment, which was triggered by popular protests

A country with about 19 million inhabitants, Chile is experiencing a historic moment, in the eyes of scholars.

The series of demonstrations, held before the pandemic, led President Sebastián Piñera to call a plebiscite that led to the formation of the Assembly in charge of drafting the first Constitution in democratic times.

The current one, in force, dates from 1980, from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). “If he (Pinochet) were alive, he would vote for me,” Kast said in the 2017 presidential campaign, according to a report from the time of El País.

In the demonstrations, the banners included requests such as individual freedoms, gender issues and social inclusion. How did Kast come to appear at the forefront of opinion polls in this context?

In recent days, opinion polls put Kast ahead. The Cadem institute survey, for example, points out that Kast would have 25% of voting intentions in the first round.

Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric, from Apruebo Dignidad, would have 19%, and governmentist Sebastián Sichel, from Chile Podemos, 8%.

Political Science professor Guillermo Holzmann, from the Universities of Valparaiso and Talca, understands that at least three factors justify the current phenomenon, although he does not believe in the possibility that Kast will be elected president.

“Kast represents a shared demand for security and order on the part of Chilean society in the face of increasing public insecurity. It also symbolizes the vision deja vu of Pinochetism, beyond the void left by the (current) government,” Holzmann said.

The analyst recalls that Kast received about 7% of the votes in the 2017 presidential election and, in the past, was one of the few (along with only about 20% of voters) to oppose the referendum on the realization of a new constitution, summoned by Pinera.

“Polls show that Kast is ahead, but in our analysis he has reached a ceiling, similar to the 20% that were against the referendum and today it would be difficult for him to be elected,” Holzmann said.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, “If he (Pinochet, pictured above) were alive, he would vote for me,” Kast said in the 2017 presidential campaign

Less pocket narist, but not much

In an attempt to increase his margin of votes, the candidate started to show a speech “less pocketnarista”, as noted by Chilean analysts, politicians and high-ranking sources.

“He began to move away from Bolsonaro’s image when he saw how the Brazilian president acted in the face of the pandemic,” said Senator Ossandón.

In a presidential debate in September, government candidate Sichel reminded Kast that he was with Bolsonaro in Rio, when he even presented him with a football shirt.

That’s when Sichel recalled in front of the television cameras: “Bolsonaro said things that to me are impressive. For example that homosexuals are homosexuals for drug use and that they would be unable to love a homosexual child. Do you still defend Bolsonaro?”

The ultra-conservative candidate then replied: “I don’t share everything he says. But Bolsonaro has done important things like getting rid of delinquency, corruption in Brazil and these things, yes, I share (with him).”

In the debate, the government president still insisted that Kast did not regret, after the Brazilian president’s statements, having taken the shirt for him. “No, I don’t regret it at all,” he replied.

