Why does Argentina pick up Brazil tomorrow in San Juan, not Buenos Aires?

Argentina faces Brazil this Tuesday (16) in a different city than usual — the derby that starts at 20:30 (GMT) will be in San Juan.

The neighboring team had been establishing a bond with the Argentine fan and with Monumental de Núñez, the blue and white house after winning the Copa América, but the choice of San Juan is in the interests of the AFA (Argentine Football Association) as a matter of fact of the most basic: Chiqui Tapia, the organization’s president, is from there.

In addition to Tapia’s political cradle, the province of San Juan has a governor who is practically a right-hand man of the AFA: this is the peronist Sergio Uñac, who took over in 2015, two years before his friend Tapia headed the entity that determines the direction of local football. Both are seen together on bike rides and even horseback riding wearing typical clothes.

The partnership between Uñac and Tapia is one of the most fluent in local football. Stage of Argentina x Brazil this Tuesday, the Bicentenary Stadium has already received several decisions from national competitions of the First Division of Argentina, as well as friendlies, qualifiers and continental tournaments (such as the South American U-17 of 2017).

Despite the AFA’s predilection, the stadium has an official capacity (25,286 spectators) of just a third of the Monumental de Núñez. It was inaugurated in 2011 for the Copa América dispute held in Argentina and won by Uruguay. With this partnership, San Juan is called one of the “capitals of Argentine football”, sharing the attention of the AFA with the province of Santiago del Estero, in the sumptuous Madre de Ciudades Stadium, which opened three years ago.

San Juan will soon also host an AFA Development Center, where they will train the AFA’s base divisions and recruiting teams throughout the country.

Aerial view of the Bicentenary Stadium in San Juan Image: San Juan Government Disclosure

wines and oils

The province of San Juan is 1,114 kilometers from Buenos Aires. Located in the Cuyo region, west of the national territory, it stands out for the production of wines and oils. It borders Chile and stands out for its winemaking and mountaineering tourism.

Another great attraction there is the Oratory of Defunta Correa, a mythical figure from the Argentine countryside, which has the devotion of faithful who attribute miracles to it such as giving life to dead children.

The local population of the province of San Juan is 681,055 inhabitants, for a surface of 89,651 Km², which gives a density of 7.6 inhabitant/km². In population, it ranks 13th among the 23 provinces in Argentina.