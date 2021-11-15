Why doesn’t Globo discard Zig Zag Arena as it has other failures? · TV News

Zig Zag Arena entered Globo’s history on Sunday (14) as one of the few programs on the network that reached fourth place in the audience, according to previous data from Ibope. However, unlike what it did with other attractions that failed like the competition, the leader in open TV does not plan to take Fernanda Gentil’s game show off the air. The reason is simple: money.

The “nova Globo” works with cost-benefit as a goal. As it was expensive, the Zig Zag Arena had commercial and merchandising actions sold and recorded along with the editions of the attraction. Brands such as Buscapé and Coca-Cola bought space in the program.

Even with the bad ratings, Zig Zag Arena has sold out until January 30, 2022, when the last episode of the first season is scheduled to air. A second season will not be made.

If the program is taken off the air without delivering these commercialized shares, Globo will have to pay a fine and provide financial compensation to the advertisers.

Currently, the broadcaster rigorously fulfills its commercial commitments. Not even Se Joga (2019-2021), which was a big failure in Globo’s daily programming for months and which rarely beat Record in its trajectory, went off the air due to cancellation.

The previous fiascos

There were few programs on Globo that were on the air for a short time due to lack of audience. The five most famous cases took place during the 1990s and early 2010s, when Globo had serious problems with the numbers registered over the weekend.

The first one was TVZona, presented by Luiz Thunderbird on Saturday afternoons. The program was a mix of music and went off the air after eight editions, without going over 10 points on the average. The second was Casa do Terror (1995), a fiction that mixed horror and humor. The failure was so great that it was only aired for two episodes.

The clearest case of assumed fiasco was the program Norma in 2009. Starring Denise Fraga, the attraction came to be fourth in the average, losing to SBT (Silvio Santos), RedeTV! (Panic on TV) and Record (Gugu Liberato). So it was only kept on the air for three Sundays.

Two years later, the same phenomenon occurred with Batendo Ponto (2011), with Ingrid Guimarães. The program lost to SBT and RedeTV! and came to be third in audience numbers. It was taken down after seven episodes.

The last of the fiascos in the channel’s grid was Tomara Que Caia (2015), a format that mixed improvisation and live TV. The attraction went off the air after 16 episodes.