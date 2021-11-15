Widespread defeat could lead to radicalization in the Argentine economy; read review – International

For opposition parties, a victory in Sunday’s 14th vote is a sign that a more unified, pro-market coalition could return to power in 2023, after Mauricio Macri lost the reelection race two years ago.

But investors fear the government will tighten its unorthodox economic policies, even if it aggravates the default with the IMF if it loses by a large margin. “Investors want Peronists to lose, but not by much,” says Edwin Gutierrez, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London. “If they are razed, there is a danger of becoming unpredictable. no one knows what Cristina Kirchner it will do if it feels cornered.”

Alberto Fernández and his Economy Minister Martín Guzman have recently stiffened rhetoric about the IMF, with the president declaring that Argentina “will not bow down” to the institution.

After a $56 billion loan made by the Macri government in October 2018 did not guarantee stability for the country, Fernández is unlikely to be willing to commit to the multi-year fiscal effort that agreements with the IMF usually involve. And not paying the institution would insulate Argentina from almost all forms of international financing.