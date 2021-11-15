Will the new Honda HR-V 2023 be a compact or medium SUV?

by

Honda has a strong launch in 2022. The new generation of the HR-V will be produced in Itirapina (SP) and will take the place of the Civic as the most refined locally produced. Deep down, we know it was just a matter of time for this to happen, considering that the current HR-V is the brand’s best-selling model around here.

But there is a lot of talk about the new HR-V 2023 no longer facing the compact crowd and aiming upwards, like Toyota Corolla Cross or Jeep Compass. Let’s talk about it? After all, today Honda’s SUV is already able to approach the medium in measures, but much still leaves it among the compact.

New Honda HR-V 2023
Honda HR-V EXL 2021

The new generation Honda HR-V changed its look a lot. From the former, the slight trim at the rear, a lightweight coupe feel, and the rear handles integrated into the C-pillar. In dimensions, we have an SUV 11 mm longer in length, with 4,340 mm – the new Hyundai Creta is 4,300 mm in new generation , one of the largest among compacts. The Jeep Compass is 4,404 mm.

The 2610 mm wheelbase is the same as the current one. The Jeep Compass is 2,636 mm, while the Corolla Cross is 2,640 mm. In width, 1,790 mm against the current 1,772 mm. In height, the new HR-V is a little shorter than the current one, at 1,582 mm. See the table below for a comparison between the new HR-V, the current and the mid-range Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross.

New HR-VCurrent HR-VCompasscorolla cross
Length4,340 mm4,329 mm4,404 mm4,460 mm
Width1790 mm1,722 mm1,819 mm1825 mm
Height1,582 mm1,586 mm1625 mm1620 mm
wheelbase2610 mm2610 mm2636 mm2,640 mm

In pure numbers, the Honda HR-V 2023 will follow in the compact class. It can become an option to midfielders in more expensive versions, for example. It’s expected with the e:HEV hybrid set, in addition to the 1.5 aspirator expected for the new City, much more modern than the current one. The 1.5 turbo may appear in versions above, for example, although Europe only has the HR-V hybrid. Remember that the United States will have an exclusive HR-V, acting as an entry model.

New Honda HR-V 2023 taillights
Honda HR-V 2023 sidelines
Honda HR-V 2023 interior and panel

What can we expect then? An evolution of Honda’s SUV, but still without directly attacking the midfielders. Its internal space is good and should improve, one of the arguments the brand can use against midfielders, for example. Everything will also depend on the price range, as the finish and equipment list will also evolve, with an active security package that is much improved compared to the current one.

With units already being tested in Brazil, the new Honda HR-V should be presented in the first half of 2022. Production will be in Itirapina, alongside the new City and City Hatch. The Civic will join the imported group, alongside Accord e:HEV and CR-V.