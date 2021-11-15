‘Witch’s Cauldron’ Found in Canada’s Forest | World-News | Online Diary

A rare and very strange looking mushroom had its second record documented in New Brunswick, Canada. The mushroom, which looks a lot like a “witches’ cauldron,” is round, with a hole in the top, filled with a kind of colored gel, and has only been found once in the province.

Alfredo Justo, a mycologist and mushroom expert at the New Brunswick Museum, said this is a very important record. “It’s always exciting to find a species that is not common,” Justo said. “Especially in this case, a species like this, they have a very particular look.”

According to the expert, the mushroom is normally found in northern Europe, but even there it was included in conservation lists. “There are some concerns that populations of these mushrooms have been declining for a few years,” Justo said. “In general, we know so little about the distribution of the species and any new discovery allows us to learn a little more.”

“witch’s cauldron” | New Brunswick Museum.

Alfredo also said that he was warned about the “witch’s cauldron” by the New Brunswick Nature Trust, which had heard about it from the owners of a property where it was found. Family members said they had seen the mushroom in the bush in previous years, but decided to check the phenomenon only this year.

Justo went to the property and managed to collect some samples for the museum’s collection. “The witches’ cauldron is commonly found with fir forests (coniferous trees) and is commonly found near rivers and streams,” Justo said. “In this particular case, there was no river or stream nearby, but there was a lot of fir in the area.”

The mycologist said he had never seen a “witch’s cauldron” in nature before, but there may be more in the province. The museum’s Facebook post about the mushroom has already generated comments about other possible locations. Although the mushroom is non-toxic, it is considered inedible.