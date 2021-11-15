With 0 deaths in Paraná, Brazil has the 2nd lowest number of deaths by Covid in the year

Brazil registered 61 deaths and 4,129 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Sunday (14), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 290 and 10,448, respectively. For the first time in over a year, no deaths are registered in the state of Paraná.

This is the second lowest number of deaths since April 2020. In 2021, the lowest number of deaths was on November 7, when the country had 59 deaths from the virus.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 611,283 deaths and 21,957,967 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state of São Paulo, which registered 519 deaths in the previous period, had only 11 deaths and 700 confirmed confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination advance

Research by Intelligence in Research and Consulting (Ipec), commissioned by Pfizer, concluded that 75% of people feel very safe with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. This data includes all vaccines applied in Brazil. Already 20% said they felt very insecure and 5% did not know how to respond.

The study also revealed people’s feelings about the expansion of vaccination. The sentiment is one of hope for 29% of respondents, optimism for 24% and relief for 16%. In other words, 69% of respondents feel positive about the vaccine.

As for the habits that will be maintained in the post-pandemic, 58% said they will maintain the use of alcohol gel; 55% informed the intention to continue washing their hands constantly; 40% responded that they will continue, even if eventually, using the face shields and 31% said they will avoid crowding and unnecessary physical contact.

Fighting misinformation

Social networks Facebook and Instagram have already dropped more than 1 million Brazilian posts with what they classified as “serious misinformation” about Covid-19, announced Meta, the platform’s parent company, on Thursday (11).

According to the press release, comments, posts and Stories on the subject were deleted, based on information supported by scientific principles of the World Health Organization (WHO) and “health authorities around the world”, says the company.

The deleted content had the potential to “put people’s lives at risk”: “This includes, for example, statements denying the existence of the pandemic or that COVID-19 vaccines can lead to death or autism, which is not true ”, says the note.

“As scientific knowledge and new facts about Covid-19 emerge, our list of removeable false disease content is updated, always in consultation with experts and health authorities and seeking to balance the safety of people and the freedom of expression”.