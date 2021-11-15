With 0 deaths in Paraná, Brazil has the 2nd lowest number of deaths by Covid in the year

Brazil registered 61 deaths and 4,129 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Sunday (14), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 290 and 10,448, respectively. For the first time in over a year, no deaths are registered in the state of Paraná.

This is the second lowest number of deaths since April 2020. In 2021, the lowest number of deaths was on November 7, when the country had 59 deaths from the virus.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 611,283 deaths and 21,957,967 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state of São Paulo, which registered 519 deaths in the previous period, had only 11 deaths and 700 confirmed confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination advance

Research by Intelligence in Research and Consulting (Ipec), commissioned by Pfizer, concluded that 75% of people feel very safe with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. This data includes all vaccines applied in Brazil. Already 20% said they felt very insecure and 5% did not know how to respond.

The study also revealed people’s feelings about the expansion of vaccination. The sentiment is one of hope for 29% of respondents, optimism for 24% and relief for 16%. In other words, 69% of respondents feel positive about the vaccine.

As for the habits that will be maintained in the post-pandemic, 58% said they will maintain the use of alcohol gel; 55% informed the intention to continue washing their hands constantly; 40% responded that they will continue, even if eventually, using the face shields and 31% said they will avoid crowding and unnecessary physical contact.

Fighting misinformation

Social networks Facebook and Instagram have already dropped more than 1 million Brazilian posts with what they classified as “serious misinformation” about Covid-19, announced Meta, the platform’s parent company, on Thursday (11).

According to the press release, comments, posts and Stories on the subject were deleted, based on information supported by scientific principles of the World Health Organization (WHO) and “health authorities around the world”, says the company.

The deleted content had the potential to “put people’s lives at risk”: “This includes, for example, statements denying the existence of the pandemic or that COVID-19 vaccines can lead to death or autism, which is not true ”, says the note.

“As scientific knowledge and new facts about Covid-19 emerge, our list of removeable false disease content is updated, always in consultation with experts and health authorities and seeking to balance the safety of people and the freedom of expression”.

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha