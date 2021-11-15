With a themed cake, GOL resumes flights to Punta Cana with the modern 737 MAX

Boeing 737 MAX-8





Another step in the international resumption of GOL Linhas Aéreas was taken this Saturday (11/13): the company operated non-stop flight G3-7730, which marks the resumption of operations to Punta Cana (PUJ), in the Dominican Republic.

The take-off took place at 3:30 pm, at Guarulhos airport (GRU), with landing at 9:00 pm, on this one of GOL’s longest-running and most important international routes. The service was performed with the 737 MAX-8 with PR-XMD registration.

The initial flight of the resumption of the route to Punta Cana – Image: RadarBox

According to the company, the advance of vaccination throughout the country is a great stimulus for GOL to resume its activities abroad. Added to this are the improvement of favorable conditions in the destination: greater control of the pandemic, no need for quarantine and the normalization of tourist activities.

The initial flight took on a celebratory tone, like the other two operated in this month of resumption – Montevideo, on 11/3, and Cancun, on 11/12. First, the GOL crew and staff involved in the Company’s return flight to the Dominican Republic celebrated with the themed cake “Bienvenido GRU-PUJ”.





Afterwards, the crew gave a special speech on boarding, in gratitude to the Customers. These received a “welcome drink” (sparkling) on ​​board. Finally, there was also the traditional baptism of the aircraft after landing, with reuse water jets.

GOL has been traveling to Punta Cana – one of the biggest stars in the Caribbean – since June 2009, except for the period when all its international flights were suspended due to the pandemic, from March 2020 to October 2021. Today, it is the only one Brazilian airline flying to the international tourism capital of the Dominican Republic in direct operations from Brazil.

Departures to Punta Cana take place from the international airport of São Paulo/Guarulhos, with frequencies of three weekly flights: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Departure is at 14:00 and arrival in the Dominican Republic at 20:05 (local time). To return, on the same days, flight G3-7731 is at night, at 10:40 pm, landing at 6:50 am in Guarulhos.

The route to Punta Cana is operated with the most advanced aircraft in the GOL fleet: the Boeing 737 MAX-8 jet. Its capacity is 176 passengers, in international configuration.

“GOL has built a tradition on this route to Punta Cana, one of the most attractive destinations in the Caribbean. It’s been 12 years of operations between Brazil and the Dominican Republic, suspended during the pandemic and now returning to serve Customers from all over the country, who can use the facilities offered by GOL in a hub as important and connected as Guarulhos ”, says Randall Saenz Aguero, Director of Alliances, International and Distribution at GOL.

