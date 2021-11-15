With gasoline at almost R$ 8, drivers question government action to contain the increase

In Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro, a liter of gasoline is already sold for R$7.99; Petrobras says there is no prospect of another increase in the short term

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Average price of gasoline in Brazil is BRL 6.67



Gas stations in some Brazilian cities are already selling the liter of gasoline for almost R$ 8. Expensive gasoline is found in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, is on São Francisco de Itabapoana, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, at R$7.99. The latest survey of the National Petroleum Agency, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) pointed the sixth consecutive increase in the liter of gasoline at stations throughout Brazil. The average price in the country is R$ 6.67, which represents an increase of 0.65% this week. Other fuels also continue to rise. This is the case of the liter of diesel oil, which has a very large capillarity in the Brazilian economy, with an increase of 2% this week, and ethanol, an increase of 1.8%.

Taxi driver Adenir Félix says that life is more difficult, having to work two to three hours more to offset the higher cost and that he expects some measure from the federal government to curb fuel prices. “Life is very difficult. We don’t know where we’re going to stop. Fuel prices are out of control. We are refueling today, two to three days later the price at the pump has increased. I think it’s time to take control of this. I don’t know if it’s the governors, I don’t know if it’s Petrobrás, I don’t know if it’s the economy minister, who isn’t doing the job properly, but unfortunately it’s not possible to work that way,” he says.

Economist at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) André Brás talks about the risks of rising fuel prices for the Brazilian economy. “One of the drivers of inflation in 2021 has been that fuels, gasoline, diesel, CNG rose a lot in price in recent months. More than 40 gasoline was used between November of last year and October of this year, according to the IBGE’s IPCA-15. And gasoline is the fuel, in the IPCA, that weighs the most. It commits 6% of the family budget. And, with all this high, it is already beginning to put a lot of pressure on the families’ budgets. Those who work with taxi by application also feel the price increases for CNG and ethanol. Ethanol has already risen 60%. Ethanol is derived from sugarcane, and there was a crop failure in sugarcane due to this drought, which also brought us the water crisis, and ethanol is also used in gasoline C. The gasoline that we put in cars is 27% derived from sugarcane, which also helps to explain why gasoline rose so much in price in 2021”, says the economist. In the year, the increase in diesel in refineries was 65% and in gasoline 73%. According to Petrobras sources, in the short term there is no prospect of a new readjustment.

*With information from the reporter Rodrigo Viga