With Napoli’s 2nd half, Northern Macedonia makes history and will compete in the World Cup recap

Macedonia beat Iceland 3-1 at home, with a great performance by midfielder Elmas, and will play for the first time in history in a recap for the World Cup

Sunday (14) was full of emotion in group J of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. In the last round of the dispute, which defined the team classified for the recap, who won was the Northern Macedonia, who made history by winning the Iceland at home 3-1 and has never been so close to playing in a World Cup as he is now.

Despite having started the round in second place in the group, which already had the Germany guaranteed in the World Cup due to the isolated leadership and classification more than anticipated, Macedonia needed to beat the Icelanders to guarantee at least in the repechage. And that’s what happened.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Alioski opened the scoring after 7 minutes, making it 1-0 for the Macedonians. However, at the beginning of the second half, after just 9 minutes, Iceland made everything equal in 1 to 1. It was then up to Elif Elmas, midfielder of napoli, leave the stadium as the hero of the match.

The player scored two goals, at 20 and 41 of the second half, and declared victory over Iceland. The result guaranteed Macedonia in the playoff, even with an away win for the Romania by 2-0 over Lichenstein. And with that, the Romanians finished the qualifiers 3rd in group J, and with that without any chance of playing in the Worlds.

With the result, North Macedonia will compete for the first time in a recap for the World Cup. It is worth remembering that, between 1930 and 1990, the country was part of the former Yugoslavia.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Croatia was also guaranteed a direct seat to the Cup this Sunday., who won the Russia at home for 1-0 and is already guaranteed in Qatar. The Russians, in turn, go to the recap.

And Sunday has other finals for the European qualifiers. The teams that win are guaranteed in Qatar, while those that lose go to the repechage. See below:

Portugal x Serbia

Spain x Sweden