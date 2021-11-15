With Selic above 10%, consumers should plan better not to get into debt

posted on 11/15/2021 06:00



(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil)

The deterioration of expectations for economic activity, due to uncertainties in relation to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) — which went into early MMA in the elections — contributes to making Brazilian families sleepless, especially the most indebted, who will go back to living with double-digit interest rates next year.

Market forecasts are only getting worse and indicate that official inflation will probably exceed the target limit this year, of 5.25% and 5%, respectively, with the fiscal scenario becoming more and more worrying. The data from the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) last week confirms the dismal forecasts, after the surprise with the 1.25% increase in the indicator in the month of October — the biggest variation for the month since 2002. , the IPCA rose 10.67% in the 12-month period, consolidating the double-digit level for the second consecutive month, a trend that should continue until December, at least.

At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the Central Bank accelerated the pace of increase in the basic interest rate (Selic), to 7.75% per year, and signaled a basic interest rate of 9.25% in December. However, due to the worsening fiscal scenario and the increase in inflationary pressures, market bets indicate the need for a greater monetary tightening and a Selic closer to 10% at the end of the year.

And the cost of this greater insecurity will be high for taxpayers. According to BC data in the October fiscal report, with each additional point on the Selic, the gross public debt increases by R$ 32.2 billion per year, almost a Bolsa Família, which, in the 2022 Budget, was forecast at R$ 34, 7 billion. But this bill tends to increase by at least R$322 billion, if we consider the rises in the Selic rate since March, up to 12%, considered the floor for the beginning of next year.

With the Selic getting back above 10%, the consumer will need to plan better, as loans on the market cost much more than the basic rate. And, as the level of indebtedness of families has been breaking records, credit will become increasingly scarce and more expensive in the market, both for consumers and for companies, which will hinder any economic growth next year, warn the analysts.

Fábio Gallo, finance professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), recalls that, for those who are in debt or on the brink of indebtedness, “it will be difficult to get out of this snowball in the face of this rise in interest rates.” “The situation is terrible for everyone, especially for small companies to keep their businesses. Many entrepreneurs did not get government aid to reduce payroll costs and ended up firing or closing. Now, with the Selic in double digits, it will be much more difficult,” he says.

Analysts recognize that this cycle of rising interest rates, which began in March this year, will continue until the first half of next year, at best. “Credit conditions are getting worse and this picture is not expected to improve in 2022, when the Selic returns to double digits, pressured by higher inflation and this pressure around the spending ceiling”, highlights Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac).

He recalls that, according to a survey carried out by the organization, there were nine consecutive rises in interest rates charged in trade and the financial market, and, with higher interest rates, the cost of credit for consumers and companies also becomes more expensive, which will contribute to the increase in defaults going forward.

“From the companies’ point of view, the higher interest rate in the economy slows down growth. And, as the country may go into recession next year, companies do not invest in this environment, because there is no point in increasing production if there is not going to be increased consumption”, explains Ribeiro.

“And, on the other hand, as the cost of credit for companies and families becomes more expensive, banks become more selective in credit and reduce the term of financing. They don’t want long-term loans, because they don’t know what will come ahead in the economy and in politics. Soon, with more restricted credit, there will be an economic slowdown and an increase in unemployment. The unemployed consumer does not pay the debt and default increases. And default increases. And we are on this wheel”, he laments .

Record

The number of indebted families reached a new record in October, reaching 12.1 million, according to data from the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). A recent survey by the entity indicates that the percentage of families who are indebted with post-dated check, credit card, overdraft, store booklet, payroll-deductible loan, personal loan, car and house payments reached 74.6%, in October, given 8.1 percentage points above the same month in 2020, “the second largest increase in the historical series”.

Meanwhile, credit concessions to individuals are already falling. In September, they dropped 2% compared to August, according to data from the Central Bank. “The evolution of indebtedness of families and companies is not surprising given the monetary tightening of the Central Bank. This data increases the difficulty of balancing the budget of families at a time when inflation is high and unemployment is relatively high”, highlights Fábio Bentes , economist at CNC.

He recognizes that higher interest rates have hit families with incomes below 10 minimum wages harder. “With inflation and interest rates on the rise, the tendency is for indebtedness to remain high for some time. But this will depend on the degree of transfer from financial institutions to final borrowers”, highlights Bentes. For him, this year, the growth of commerce is guaranteed, with an increase of 4.6%. But next year, “the trend is for lower growth”.

planning is essential

Faced with the escalation of interest rates and the high indebtedness of families, experts advise consumers to plan expenses well throughout the month so as not to be even more in the red. It is recommended that you do not commit more than 30% of your household income to debt to begin with.

Ricardo Rocha, finance professor at Insper, recommends that good planning is needed to avoid falling into the snowball of high debt. He remembers that the arrival of the first installment of the 13th salary may help to pay off those more expensive debts. “It is necessary to start 2022 with the proper use of the 13th, making a budget for expenses at the beginning of the year, with a goal of reducing indebtedness or extending it, if that is the best alternative”, he suggests.

However, this extra salary may not be a guarantee for many Brazilians, since a survey carried out by Datafolha, at the request of the Micro and Small Business Union of the State of São Paulo (Simpi), reveals that one in five companies will delay the 13th of this year. The survey indicates that 26% of micro and small industries have more difficulty paying the benefit this year than they had in 2020.

“It is important to carry out good financial planning, to know how to manage the family budget in a rigid manner and not to forget to forecast future expenses for the next year”, reinforces Fábio Gallo, finance professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). He recommends putting everything down on paper and separating expenses into four groups: A (Food), B (Basic), C (Contourables) and D (Unnecessary).

“It is necessary to determine a fixed amount for each of these expenses in the month, including food, which is more essential, and thus avoid buying superfluous items. It is possible to substitute more expensive products for cheaper ones. Many families are already there. exchanging meat for egg. But the important thing is not to spend more than the amount allocated in the spreadsheet”, he says.

In the second group are the basic items, such as electricity, gas and telephone bills. The way is to try to save as much as possible. The third category has those expenses that make life better, but can be cut in an emergency, such as cable TV, streaming services, broadband and even gym. “I’ve seen people unemployed paying for the gym. Broadband may be necessary for some people, but it’s necessary to put all this on the yellow light, as they can be cut”, says Gallo.

Finally, in the last group, there are those expenses that the consumer doesn’t even remember that he is buying. As an example, the teacher always advises you to check your cell phone bill, because a package or item that has not been hired or forgotten may appear. Another unnecessary expense is the credit card annuity. “Nowadays, it doesn’t make sense to pay for a brand if you can have a free card”, he points out.