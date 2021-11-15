With the A319 less dense, ITA wants to get where ATRs fly: the interior of the country

The smallest plane from the newcomer Itapemirim has a certain destination, in addition to Congonhas Airport: regional airports in the interior of the country. The formula, however, arouses surprises.





The company’s first Airbus A319, an aircraft leased from HiFly Malta, has been in the country since last week and will soon be integrated into the company. The jet in question is a smaller model than the A320, which is operated in a configuration for 162 passengers, the least dense on the market today and equal to aircraft from Latam and the late Avianca Brasil.

However, for the A319, the capacity will be further reduced, according to Sidnei Piva told journalist Luiz Fara Monteiro, in an interview with R7 portal. For the president of Itapemirim, the company’s newest Airbus will have only 124 seats.

ITA A319

This number draws attention, since it is a capacity very close to Avianca Brasil’s A318, which carried 120 passengers, while the bankrupt airline’s A319 had a capacity of 132 customers. Meanwhile, by way of comparison, LATAM operates its A319 with 144 seats.

However, Itapemirim’s competition would not be with jets, but with competitors’ turboprops. He said:

“Let me tell you about the A319: the strategy is the regional flight, which comes from our road, which serves 2,700 cities. With today’s advanced technology, the 319 has the same ability to go places as an ATR does.”, said Piva.

Piva’s statement is only partially true., for some reasons, as there are airports that are not approved for aircraft such as an A319, but where the ATR flies without any hindrance. There is also the issue of internal configuration, since, even with 124 on board, this number is way above the ATR’s capacity for 70 passengers, so, we imagine, the ITA would not enter a route for the plane to fly empty.

Azul’s ATR

The ATR is a French turboprop, with a great history in Brazil, already operated by Pantanal, Trip, Total, and today it is used by Azul and Voepass, with up to 70 seats. This aircraft ended up fitting in very well in the Brazilian regional market for having a low operating cost, easy maintenance and having evolved over the years, going through the series 200, 500 and the current 600.

The main point is that, as it is a smaller plane, with a straight and high wing, it is capable of operating on smaller and less prepared runways, requiring less from the small towns that occasionally need to adapt the airport to receive regular flights.

The A319 would have this disadvantage, in addition to the higher operating cost, both due to the higher consumption of the turbojet engine compared to the turboprop, as well as the requirement of an extra steward due to the capacity 80% greater than the ATR.

For now, everything is just ideas and Itapemirim is constantly changing its ways. However, what is known for now is that the A319 does not have a defined route yet, as flights departing Congonhas Airport were announced only for Galeão in Rio de Janeiro, but with the A320:



