With the pandemic, only 1 in 4 primary care children have at least the three main meals of the day | Health

Only 1 in 4 children served by Primary Care services has at least the three main meals of the day — breakfast, lunch and dinner. This is shown in the survey carried out by the Food and Nutritional Surveillance System (SISVAN) of the Ministry of Health, obtained by Globonews through the Access to Information Law.

Across Brazil, between January and October 2021, only 26% of children assisted by the SUS, aged between 2 and 9 years old, had at least these three main meals.

Last year, the index was even worse: Only 21% of the families interviewed by SISVAN said that children ate at least three meals a day — that is, only 1 in 5 children.

SISVAN is a tool for monitoring the food and nutritional situation of the population served by Primary Care services in Brazil. In other words, it monitors the families served by the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to Naércio Menezes Filho, member of the Scientific Committee of the Science for Childhood Nucleus (NCPI), the children most affected by hunger are especially those from the poorest families., affected by the loss of employment and, consequently, of income during the pandemic. “Generally, they tend to be black or brown and live in the North and Northeast regions”, he explains.

The index started to retreat about seven years ago. In 2015, 76% of these children ate at least three meals a day. The following year, the number dropped to 42%. In 2019, only 28% of children were able to eat all three meals.

Josely and Ronald Ruiz are Venezuelans and have lived in Brazil for two years. They have three children, aged 4, 2 and 1 year. For eight months, they lived in a shelter in the city of São Paulo.

“Three meals a day were hard to get, and without work much more. We ate once, sometimes twice a day,” says Josely, who worked in accounting in Venezuela but has been unemployed for more than two years.

Last week, with the help of a community leader, the family managed to get a house in the Jardim Ibirapuera community, in the South Zone of São Paulo. The fridge, for now, has just water, four eggs, five potatoes and a piece of frozen chicken.

Menezes Filho, who is also coordinator of the Center for Public Policy at Insper, explains that, until the 1980s, hunger among children was quite worrying. in the country. But, through public policies, it has been improving until 2010.

“The rate of children who consume at least three meals a day has been falling because we had a very big recession since 2015. It continues today and was aggravated by the pandemic. In other words, the pandemic overcame an economic situation that was already happening”, says the economist.

Consequences for children’s development

The president of the department of nutrition at the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), Virgínia Weffort, explains that lack of food and inadequate nutrition affect child development.

“Up to 5 years of age, there is metabolic programming, which is to program your body to avoid diseases. And, from 5 to 9 years of age, it continues to be important for the child’s growth”, he says.

The SISVAN survey also analyzes the food quality. In 2021, the number of children who eat ultra-processed foods (85%) is greater than the amount that consume fruits (77%) and vegetables (66%), for example. These indicators have remained stable in recent years — that is, the intake of sweets and sugary drinks, for example, has been, year after year, always greater than that of natural foods.

Eloísa Cristina de Oliveira Silva is also a resident of the Jardim Ibirapuera community. She used to work as a day laborer, but has been unemployed for three months. She lives with her son, aged 10, and grandchildren, aged 6 and 3.

“We end up buying something cheaper and stop giving the fruit, which is correct. We end up buying a biscuit”, he says. At lunch, Cristina is also unable to prepare a meal with all the necessary nutrients. “It’s being rice, beans and eggs. Sometimes a sausage, a sausage. That’s what we have,” he says.

Karina Oliveira has two children, aged 6 and 8, and is also unemployed. The only source of income in the house is the husband, who does not have a steady job. “Lately it’s been more the basics. A fruit, when he takes some money, we go and buy it. But it’s not always, right, because everything is expensive”, says the resident of the Jardim Ibirapuera community.

The president of the SBP warns of the consumption of ultra-processed products.

“These foods have excess oil, sugar and salt. The child is being programmed to be obese, hypertensive, diabetic,” she says. “But when we prescribe it for the child to eat fruits, vegetables and vegetables, the family goes to the retail and the money for the entire month stays there for a week’s food. In small packages, money pays more.”

Another worrying consequence of child malnutrition is anemia. “It damages neurons and causes learning difficulties. And it’s a change forever. There is no reversal in the intellectual coefficient of this child who had anemia”, explains the nutritionologist.

In this year, By the month of September, 3,061 deaths of children aged 0 to 9 years due to malnutrition had been registered in the country, according to the DataSUS platform, of the Ministry of Health. In the entire year of 2020, there were almost 4 thousand deaths.

The president of the SBP says that the school must be an ally in the fight against child malnutrition.

“The school must not only feed, but teach how to eat well. Guiding this child about what is a healthy food and how important it is, he can pass it on to the family at home, who sometimes did not have this opportunity for knowledge”, he says.

For Insper’s economist, Menezes Filho, the main public policy to fight hunger are income transfer programs., such as Bolsa Família — which will be replaced by Auxílio Brasil.