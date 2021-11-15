Without Nacho and with Mariano, Atlético-MG discloses related to duel with Athletico; see list | athletic-mg

With an activity this Monday, Atlético-MG ended the preparation and went to Curitiba, where it faces Athletico-PR, this Tuesday, in Curitiba, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG will be broadcast by Globo (for MG) and GE (for all of Brazil). The ball rolls this Tuesday, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Arena da Baixada

Before the trip to Paraná, the staff of Galo released the list of people related to the match at Arena da Baixada. The main casualty is Nacho Fernández, with a muscular discomfort. The Argentine midfielder was out against Corinthians for the same reason.

On the other hand, Mariano is available to coach Cuca. He left the match against the São Paulo team, last Wednesday, with pain in his left thigh. He carried out physiotherapy work at the end of the week, but is confirmed for the match.

In addition to Nacho, Atlético have four other important casualties for the match in Paraná, due to commitments in the World Cup qualifiers: Junior Alonso (Paraguay), Alan Franco (Ecuador), Eduardo Vargas (Chile) and Savarino (Venezuela ). Guilherme Arana, suspended, is also out and will be replaced by Dodô.

Athletic lineup likely: Everson; Mariano, Réver, Nathan Silva and Dodô; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa

1 of 2 Mariano, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Mariano, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG did not take the field at the weekend, due to the postponement of the commitment against Bahia, and saw Flamengo reduce to nine points their advantage in the vice-leadership: Galo has 68, and the Cariocas have 60.

Regarding Athletico-PR, which will dispute the final of the Sudamericana at the end of the week, against Bragantino, in a single game, there is the expectation of a mixed team or even a completely reserve team. The team from Paraná is in 11th place at the Brazilian Nationals, with 41 points.