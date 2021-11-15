Wolff ends F1 diplomacy after Verstappen’s maneuver over Hamilton | formula 1

Mercedes won the São Paulo GP after Lewis Hamilton’s epic to victory in the race this Sunday. However, the stage opened a new chapter in the already tense rivalry between the team and RBR, boosted by the punishments received by the German team over the weekend and the exemption from Max Verstappen’s move to prevent the Brit from overtaking.

From 10th place, Hamilton wins after an epic duel with Verstappen at the São Paulo GP

The two drivers agree that the incident, which was noted by the race directors but exempted from investigation, was a “race throw”, an opinion RBR boss Christian Horner shares. However, the manager of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, disagrees with the vision and was not at all happy with the stance of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in Brazil.

1 of 4 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen left the track at the São Paulo GP after the Dutchman’s spread at turn 4 — Photo: F1 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen left the track at the São Paulo GP after the Dutchman’s spread in turn 4 — Photo: F1

– We took a lot of punches in the face this weekend, with decisions that could have swung against us or in our favor. But when decisions always go against you, that’s something that makes me angry. I will defend my team and my drivers from whatever comes. I’ve always been very diplomatic in the way I discuss things. But diplomacy ended today,” snapped Wolff.

Sunday’s main controversy was on lap 48, when Hamilton finally caught up with Verstappen; the Brit tried to pass his rival on the outside and even put most of the car ahead of the Dutchman, but the RBR driver spread the car. With no room for both, the pair left the track.

The incident was noticed by the race directors, who received a request from RBR to let Hamilton and Verstappen run freely. An investigation into the bid was dismissed – which was the subject of a complaint by Mercedes on the radio. FIA’s director of events, Michael Masi, justified the decision:

– The 360° footage, facing forward, has all the angles we can’t get live, and it will be downloaded. We requested it (from RBR), but we haven’t received it yet. It can be overwhelming evidence, and once we get it, let’s look. We judge incidents on their merits alone, we adhere to the principle of letting them go, and, looking at the situation with what we had in hand, we embraced that philosophy. The fact that none of the cars lost position was the vision we had.

Hamilton extols victory and “sweet success” after problems in Brazil

2 of 4 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen compete for position at F1 São Paulo GP — Photo: Charles Coates / LAT Images Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen compete for position at the F1 São Paulo GP — Photo: Charles Coates / LAT Images

Horner, on the other hand, downplayed the move, noting that as the two drivers ended up off the track, there was no factitious advantage to justify a punishment in his view.

– Max went for the inside and the two left the track, so it would be very unfair to punish him. No advantage gained, no contact was made. The commissioners made the right decision. We’ve already talked a lot about letting them race, they’re two guys fighting for a championship, so it’s going to be a tough race – said the head of RBR.

Hamilton receives a R$31 thousand fine for taking off his seat belt after the São Paulo GP

On Saturday, Mercedes still dealt with Hamilton’s disqualification from qualifying for a technical infraction on his mobile wing. On Sunday, the pilot started from tenth place for having replaced part of his engine; furthermore, the race directors only warned Verstappen for zigzagging on the track to defend against the Brit.

– We had a broken piece on our rear wing that we couldn’t move and we were severely disqualified for it. Then RBR made three repairs to a wing in the Parc Fermé, without consequences. Things came to a head with Max’s misdefence. Lewis managed brilliantly to avoid contact but that went overboard, it was a case of a 5s penalty at least. Max knew that, but pushing it under the rug was just the tip of the iceberg. It’s ridiculous,” Wolff blurted out.

3 of 4 Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at the São Paulo GP with the Brazilian flag at Interlagos — Photo: Mario Renzi/F1 via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at the São Paulo GP with the Brazilian flag at Interlagos — Photo: Mario Renzi/F1 via Getty Images

For the protagonists of the incident, the move was less controversial. Hamilton underscored the fact when considering that despite this, he managed to win the race

– I was ahead, he was firm and we ran out of space. He went off track, so I had to avoid it as much as possible. But I didn’t think about it too much, I’ll have to see the replay. Still, it’s an uphill battle and we don’t expect anything less. There was no ringing, which is good. I won’t go into that merit, I’ve already got the result I needed. It’s a racing incident and it doesn’t matter – the Briton pointed out.

4 of 4 Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at post-race press conference at São Paulo GP — Photo: Antonin Vincent – Pool/Getty Images Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the post-race press conference at the São Paulo GP — Photo: Antonin Vincent – Pool/Getty Images

Verstappen, in turn, said he had done everything possible to defend his position safely:

– We both tried to be in front of each other at the end of the corner, I was trying to maintain the position, at the limit of grip, so I thought I wasn’t fully at the apex. It was the safest possible way to escape the track a bit. I’m happy that the stewards let us run, because the race was really good.

Masterpiece in Interlagos: About Hamilton, flag and identification

Although Hamilton avoids continuing the matter, Toto Wolff believes that the discussion will not end with the flag at Interlagos, whose race was the first of a total of four rounds left in the championship.