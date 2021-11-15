Woman who accused Trump of sexual assault withdraws accusation

Summer Zervos, one of the women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, withdrew her allegation of defamation against the former president of the United States, while confirming her accusations for events dating back to 2007, judicial sources informed this Friday (12).

Zervos is a former guest on “The Apprentice,” which Trump was the long-time presenter.

In January 2017, just before the Republican entered the White House, Zervos filed a civil libel suit against Trump because the tycoon called her a “liar.”

Trump has always denied it, but Zervos accused him of grabbing her and kissing her in 2007 in a Los Angeles hotel.

“All lawsuits have been dropped,” says a New York State Supreme Court document dated this Friday and signed by attorneys for both parties.

“After five years (of the procedure), Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to have a dispute with the accused (Donald Trump) and has guaranteed the right to speak freely about her experience,” the plaintiff’s lawyers, Moira Penza and Beth, told the AFP Wilkinson.

The lawyers specified that their client “kept her charges and did not accept any” financial compensation.

On the side of the former president of the United States, his lawyer Alina Habba described Summer Zervos’ decision as “prudent”.

“She had no other option because it was obvious that, based on the incriminating facts, our client hadn’t done anything wrong,” he told AFP.

Neither party explained why Zervos dropped the libel suit.

In total, about 20 women have accused Donald Trump of assault or sexual harassment in recent years.

In addition to Summer Zervos, editorialist E. Jean Carroll accuses the former president of raping her in a New York store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Carroll sued Trump in New York court for libel.

Trump, who denies all the charges, has never faced criminal prosecution on these long-timed charges.

