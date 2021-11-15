World Diabetes Day: 15.7 million Brazilians live with the disease, report says | Health

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has released new data on the disease worldwide. According to the report, 15.7 million Brazilians live with diabetes in 2021, a growth of 3.3 million in 10 years, when the country had 12.4 million .

The IDF also makes projections for the coming years. Until 2030, Brazil must have 19.2 million people with diabetes. This number rises to 23.2 million in 2045.

The report also cuts across South and Central America: 1 in 11 adults lives with diabetes in these two regions (32 million). This number should reach 40 million in 2030. In 2045, it could reach 49 million people.

Increase in cases in two years

Last week, the IDF had already released preliminary data pointing out that diabetes cases have increased by 16% since 2019, the date of the last report. Currently, 537 million adults (20 to 79 years old) live with diabetes worldwide, that is, one in ten adults has the disease.

The total number of people with diabetes is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030. By 2045, this number is expected to rise to 783 million. Furthermore, an estimated 240 million people are unaware that they have diabetes.

Diabetes is a silent and incurable disease. Therefore, many people end up not being diagnosed. According to the report, 44.7% of adults living with diabetes do not know they have the disease.

The data is worrying, since there is treatment for the disease. Without it, diabetes can cause serious health complications such as heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure and even death.

“These data are alarming and worry the World Health Organization (WHO) itself, which already recognizes that it is a global pandemic. Many of the adult patients with type 2 diabetes are asymptomatic and the disease develops over time”, explains Cesar Boguszewski, president of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM).

VIDEO: Understand Both Types of Diabetes

“Diabetes is a treacherous disease, it may not manifest with many symptoms and already appear with complications because the excess of sugar in the blood ends up compromising several organs, by affecting the vascular and nervous parts”, warns Boguszewski.

The two most common types of diabetes are type 1 and type 2.

It’s an autoimmune disease. It happens when the immune system itself attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. The exact causes are not yet known, but they are linked to a combination of genetic and environmental conditions. This type is more common in children and adolescents and there are no ways to prevent it.

The most common symptoms are thirst, weight loss, a lot of peeing, tiredness and weakness. Treatment consists of insulin, medication, food planning and physical activities.

“It is important that parents are aware of signs such as excessive thirst, increased frequency of urination and exacerbated weight loss. In the presence of these symptoms, they should schedule a visit to the pediatric endocrinologist so that the diagnosis can be made and the treatment instituted quickly”, he says the president of SBEM.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common and accounts for about 90% of all cases of the disease. It occurs when the body cannot properly use the insulin it produces or does not produce enough insulin to control the blood glucose level. It most often affects adults and is directly related to overweight, sedentary lifestyle and inadequate diet.

Symptoms are increased appetite, a lot of peeing, tingling in the toilet, weakness, leg pain, vaginal thrush. You can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes with healthy behaviors: diet, physical activity, avoidance of alcohol, tobacco.