World Diabetes Day: check out free services dedicated to the treatment of the disease





This Sunday (14) is the World Diabetes Day. The disease is caused by insufficient production or malabsorption of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose and provides energy for the body.

According to the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, there are currently, in Brazil, more than 13 million people living with the disease, which represents 6.9% of the national population.

Given this context, the Bahia decided to compile in one place the main services related to the disease. Check it out below:

State Reference Center for Diabetes Care and Endocrinology (CEDEBA)

The Diabetes and Endocrinology Center of Bahia (CEDEBA) is a state referral unit of the SUS. She provides expert assistance to people with Diabetes, obesity, thyroid dysfunction and other hormonal illnesses.

The unit offers an integrated network in patient care, with multidisciplinary care in areas where complications occur in the evolution of the disease – with services in Angiology, Nephrology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Urology, Psychiatry, Laboratory tests, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Ultrasonography, Doppler and Thyroid Cytology.

In user assistance, the Center promotes education groups for both patients and families, through activities and discussions on the pathologies, in addition to providing medications according to Clinical Protocols and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) of the Ministry of Health.

Opening hours: 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday

Address: Av. ACM, s/nº, Prof. Dr. José Maria de Magalhães Netto, Iguatemi, Salvador, BA

Telephone: (71) 3103-6001 / 6011

Email: [email protected]