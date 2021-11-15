Would you follow up Lucas Piton in the Corinthians title? Vote for My Timo’s poll

Last Saturday, in the victory against Cuiabá, Lucas Piton took the field as a replacement for Fábio Santos. The reason for this exchange was the suspension of the shirt 26, after taking the third yellow card against Atlético-MG. With that, the my helm want to know: Piton deserves the title at Corinthians?

The match against the team from Mato Grosso marked the return of the 21-year-old after six consecutive matches on the bench. Thus, the left-back reached his fifth game for the club alvinegro in Brasileirão. It was his, in fact, the cross that served as an assist for Giuliano’s goal, right in the opening minutes of the first stage.

Before playing for the 32nd round of the national championship, Lucas participated in the games against Bahia, Fluminense, América-MG and Atlético-GO. In retrospect, Timão had three wins, one draw and one defeat with the athlete on the field.

Fábio Santos, despite having more than 270 games in two spells at the Parque São Jorge club, has been receiving numerous criticisms from fans. One of the reasons for this discontent is the high margin of error during matches. As an example, the player has not hit any cross in the last 14 games played.

Still on the title on the left side, according to journalist Flavio Ortega, from ESPN, the chances are great that Piton will be kept among the 11 starting athletes for the next duel. Thus, Sylvinho would opt for Fábio Santos as a reserve against Flamengo, on Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã.

Vote for your favorite option!

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Lucas Piton and Fbio Santos.