Xbox boss Phil Spencer regrets postponement of Halo Infinite • Eurogamer.com

Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke about postponing the long-awaited Halo Infinite. Thank you Eurogamer. The 343 game was supposed to be released alongside Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X|S consoles in Christmas 2020.

But after the disastrous show in July of last year, receiving immense criticism mainly for its visual appearance, in August of the same year it was decided that they would postpone the launch to 2021. It now arrives on December 8, 2021, a year after the original date .

“I don’t like how we did it,” Spencer admitted to GQ. “I don’t like the fact that we showed the game, we talked about releasing it at the time of console release. And within a month we had to change it.”

The postponement left the launch of new consoles with few alternatives from Microsoft’s games. In contrast, PlayStation 5 had a strong share of titles from Sony in-house studios such as Demon’s Souls remaster, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy A Big Adventure.

“We should already know and be honest with ourselves,” continued Spencer. “Our presence was not by mistake, but more by… hope. And I don’t think hope is a great development strategy.”

The decision to postpone Halo Infinite must have been difficult, but it may have been the best thing they did for the series, especially after the new campaign video that showed a tremendous evolution in its graphics.