“You can’t throw in the towel”, says Sport defender after defeat by Ceará | sport

Sport has a 98% risk of relegation and comes from three consecutive defeats – to Ceará, América-MG and Fluminense. But defender Rafael Thyere talks about continuing to fight in this final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals. For him, everyone needs to keep believing.

With the defeat to Ceará, this Sunday, Sport is in 18th place in the table and follows with 30 points – being six behind the closest competitors, Juventude and Bahia. And with two more games than them.

– Difficult situation, but here is a group of men. We know the situation is complicated, but we came here, we played a great game. Unfortunately we didn’t get the result. Now is to keep working. You can’t throw in the towel at all.

Serene on the way out, Thyere spoke about reacting. The team returns to Recife to face Bahia, at 9 pm on Thursday, at Arena de Pernambuco.

– We know it is difficult, we know that. But it is to keep working and searching. Even when you get the chance, we’ll get it. We are going to work during the week to get the result now at home and we got a sequel, so that we can get the team out of this situation.

The Bahia Tricolor has 36 points and occupies the first position outside the relegation zone. After the confrontation, Leão only returns to play on the 27th, against São Paulo, in Morumbi.